President Ronald Regan once said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.”
Amery High School (AHS) has a long, rich history of graduates who have gone on to serve our nation through the various branches of the U.S. Military. Each year, AHS honors the former Warriors during their Annual Veterans Day program. Many times veterans, students, staff and the community members who attend the program have listened to an address given by a former AHS student/veteran about their military experience. In 2018, Andrea (Gehrman) Franzen gave the address. She is a 2007 AHS graduate and member of the United States Air Force.
Franzen said, “Returning to the high school I attended to give the Veterans Day address was something I never thought I’d be asked to do, but was a tremendous honor. When joining the military, you never quite know where life might take you but you hold close where you came from. My upbringing and the educational influences I experienced in Amery largely shaped the success I’ve had in the military. It was a unique experience to be the guest speaker and allowed me to share a few thoughts from my military journey with the community and educators who helped me get to where I am today.”
This year the traditional Veterans Day program will be switched to a virtual format due to COVID-19. AHS needs your help to make this happen.
AHS is seeking information on AHS graduates who have served or are currently serving in a branch of the U.S. Military. They are collecting photos and information to share in their virtual Veterans Day program, which will be released to the public November 11, 2020.
The information that is needed for each service member includes:
• Photo (new or old, you choose)
• First and Last name (please include previous/maiden name if relevant)
• Amery High School graduation year
• Specific years of military service, i.e. 1985-89 or 2016-currently serving
• Branch of military service
• Military Rank/Title
Please email the above information with an attached photo to commed@amerysd.k12.wi.us or call 715-268-9771 x220 by October 30, 2020.
