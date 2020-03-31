Amid national shortage, health system welcomes donations of masks from individuals, businesses
As supply chain challenges disrupt health systems’ ability to procure certain personal protective equipment (PPE), the public has moved to help fill this need. HealthPartners today announced that it welcomes the public’s support and will accept donations of N95 masks and other masks that help protect health care workers against the transmission of COVID-19.
Donations will be accepted at 11 locations across metro Minnesota, rural Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Donated supplies will be dispersed across its care sites to best serve health care workers and front line colleagues interacting with patients.
What: HealthPartners will accept unopened and open boxes of N95 masks. These are the most-needed piece of equipment in its PPE inventory. Hand-sewn masks with over-the-ear straps will also be accepted, laundered and available for colleagues to use. Other donations being accepted are:
· Face Shields
· Tyvek coveralls
· Tyvek foot covers
· Eye protection (wraparounds or chemical splash)
· Other manufactured masks and gear
When: Donation drop-offs can occur weekdays 10 a.m. to Noon, Friday, March 27, through Friday, April 3. Donation period may be extended depending on supply and demand.
Where: HealthPartners has arranged 11 donation sites across the Twin Cities, Hutchinson, Minn. and western Wisconsin. They include:
Amery Fitness Center downtown Amery, 220 N. Keller, Amery, WI 54001
Hudson Hospital: 405 Stageline Rd, Hudson, WI 54016
Lakeview Hospital (Upper Entrance): 927 W Churchill St W, Stillwater, MN 55082
Westfields Dental Clinic Building: 645 Hospital Rd., New Richmond, WI 54017
HealthPartners Headquarters (West Entrance): 8170 33rd Ave. S., Bloomington MN 55425
Park Nicollet Clinic and Specialty Center: 9555 Upland Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369
Park Nicollet Clinic and Specialty Center (East Entrance): 3900 Park Nicollet Blvd., Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Nicollet Clinic and Specialty Center: 14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337
TRIA Orthopaedic Center: 155 Radio Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125
HealthPartners Neuroscience Center: 295 Phalen Blvd, St Paul, MN 55130
Hutchinson Health Hospital: 1095 MN-15, Hutchinson, MN 55350
For more information about donations that will help minimize the impacts of COVID-19, visit www.healthpartners.com/covid19donations.
Questions can be sent to COVID19donations@healthpartners.com.
