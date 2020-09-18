Nelson Mandela once said, “It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it.” One could say hospice patient Dean Bierbrauer has taken that statement quite literally. The Clear Lake resident has used his hands over the years and his passion for woodworking to create many things that have brightened the days of others.
Bierbrauer started woodworking after serving in Germany during the Korea war (where he ran a tank crew) in 1954. He started working in a lumber yard and then a little later, a cabinet shop. He said woodworking just came natural to him.
Bierbrauer worked at a company in the twin cities until about 1977 and then started his own company called Deluxe cabinets where he mostly made countertops. Retired from his company in 1990, but continues to work on projects.
He said he has done far too many projects to count and his inspirations come from many places. “I brainstorm ideas from TV or magazines, but mostly ideas just pop in my head,” he said.
Bierbrauer said creating a gas pump has been his favorite project. He said, “I had the idea to make the gas pump when I was in the hospital from seeing a gas pump on TV. It took a few weeks to make and paint, did everything but the decals.” He said the ideas never stop they just keep coming. Some of his current favorites to make are lazy susans and corn hole yard games.
He said some of his most difficult projects included laminating a cane, due to getting the curve and the Ferris wheel.
Bierbrauer said what he enjoys most about woodworking is the process. “I’ve had things not turn out, but the process of making something and trying to find a way to make it work one way or another,” he said. He never draws out a plan, he just tries different angles of what he is picturing in his head and goes by trial and error.
When asked what he would tell someone who wanted to start woodworking, he said, “It’s a good business to get into, there is always a need for cabinets.”
Bierbrauer works out in his shop from 4a.m.to 6a.m. and then on and off a couple hours at time during the day.
He enjoys making sports signs for people but mostly likes to make flag holders that he gives to other veterans.
