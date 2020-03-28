Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.