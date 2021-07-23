Life is like a Ferris wheel. With every circle the view changes. People have viewed many different scenes since the last time the big wheel went for a spin at the Polk County Fairgrounds. There is something that feels so all-American about a county fair and those who have missed that feeling from the fair taking a 2019 hiatus, will be happy the Polk County Fair is back July 29-August 1, 2021, with a theme of “A GOAT Load of Fun.”
The Polk County Fair Board said, “We are excited to welcome you and your family back to the Polk County Fair for the 2021 season! In our comeback year, we are focusing on the fun family traditions that we've enjoyed over the past 140+ years!”
Four days filled with a variety of events ensure there is something for everyone at Polk County’s fair. According the fair’s website, “The Polk County Fair Society is a non-profit organization that promotes education for the youth in our community through the Polk County Fair. Many learning experiences and lifelong skills are learned through exhibiting at the fair. It is also an educational showcase of agriculture in our county. We pride ourselves in providing an opportunity for town and country to come together to celebrate our county.”
2021 Grandstand events include: Horse Pull Thursday at 8 p.m., a 4x4 Truck Pull
Friday at 7 p.m. along with the Garden Tractor Pull, the Tractor Pull Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. and the annual Demolition Derby and Power Wheels Derby Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The Main Stage will offer an array of acts. Thursday’s shows begin at 3:00 p.m. with the classic country music of Rex Cactus kicking things off.
Friday the Main Stage festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the 50’s and 60’s rock and country tunes of Rick and Kenny. The duo takes the stage at Noon as well. A Centenarian celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Festival Theater will take the stage at 4 p.m. Hypnotist Kate Escape will perform at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday the Main Stage features the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 11:00 a.m. and the always popular Talent Show at 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, the Bone Lake Lutheran Church will start services at the Main Stage at 10:00 a.m. Contest winners will be announced at 1:00 p.m. Watch the 2021 Fairest of the Fair Coronation at 1:30 p.m. and be prepared to be fully entertained by the River City Cloggers at 3:00 p.m.
Do not forget about the Beer Garden Stage. Thursday, The Dweebs will play at 4:00 p.m. and Coldwater Calling will play at 4:00 p.m. Friday. The Beer Garden is open Thursday 4-10:00 p.m., Friday 4:00 p.m.-Midnight, Saturday 1:00 p.m.-Midnight and Sunday Noon-4:30 p.m.
A new “Escape Room” is bound to challenge fair goers throughout the weekend. The mental and physical adventure-based area will have players solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints, and strategy to complete the objectives at hand. It is open Thursday Noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday Noon to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 4:00 p.m.
A new tractor simulator will be located in the Ag Education Tent.
Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway opens at 4:00 p.m. Thursday with Wristbands from 4-9:00 p.m. When the rides open at 4:00 p.m. Friday, all rides are one ticket less until close. Saturday the carnival opens at 11:00 a.m. with wristbands from 11-4:00 p.m. and Sunday they open at Noon with wristbands from Noon until 5:00 p.m.
The Quality Meats Auction will take place Saturday and starts at 6:00 p.m.
DAILY SINGLE ADMISSION: Thurs & Sun $6 • Fri & Sat $8
SEASON PASSES: $18 (Prices for Ages 8 & up, 7 & under FREE)
Parking is FREE!
Information: 715-483-3391 or www.polkcountyfair.com
