August 7, 1913, Mabel was born in Iowa to Hermen and Mattie TerVeen. She married Burton Newby and had three children: Derry, Diana and Glenn. She enjoyed being a farm wife and a bookeeper for a Co-op. Throughout her life she has lived in Iowa, Colorado, California, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; currently residing at GAM in Amery. She has enjoyed travel the U.S. and Europe, painting and baking. She has 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
- Happy 107 Birthday Mabel
