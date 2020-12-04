The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the single most important fundraiser of the calendar year for Grace Place homeless shelter. The shelter is located in New Richmond and houses homeless families and individuals and can sleep up to 64 individuals at any given time. This year, especially, when the Fall Fundraiser had to be canceled due to COVID-19, with bell ringers in short supply with stay at home restrictions, Grace Place could use your help. The organization is launching an online fundraiser they are calling “30 Days of Giving.” Director of Grace Place Duana Bremer said, “During these tough times our neighbors need our help more than ever.”
The organization has seen an increase in demand for its services with many people being impacted physically and economically due to COVID-19. Bremer said, “Our Red Kettle campaign will be different this year due to COVID, however the need is greater than ever.” In order to meet the challenge of trying to raise the necessary funds to continue to serve homeless families in the St. Croix Valley, Grace Place has decided to try “30 Days of Giving.”
“While 2020 has been challenging in so many ways, what remains now more than ever is the need for compassion, dignity and hope. This year, we are asking you to help us Rescue Christmas by providing a contribution through: http://bit.ly/GracePlaceRedKettle
Regardless of the amount of the contribution, your generosity will continue to shine the light on community members in need. This past year over 300 people called Grace Place home, including over 37 children! Additionally, over 250 people called upon Grace Place for COVID-19 relief services and that number will continue to grow in the months ahead. Please join us in celebrating the best of who we are as a community by giving. Merry Christmas!” said, Mike Darrow, Advisory Board Member for Grace Place.
The “30 Days of Giving” campaign will begin Nov. 25 and go through Christmas Day. The organization’s goal is to raise $25,000 in their online Red Kettle during this time to help supplement their $175,000 kettle goal of the season. Volunteer bell ringers are at kettle sites throughout the County but volunteering at the kettle is down to about 50% of what is typical. The idea of going to a “Virtual Red Kettle” is different from in years past but Fundraising Manger of Grace Place Angela Moulton said, “We are hoping that with families and individuals spending more time at home and having to do things like shopping from home, perhaps they will give to our Virtual Red Kettle from home too.” If you would like to follow along with the progress and to see special video messages throughout the 30 days, you can follow them on Facebook at “Grace Place Salvation Army.”
If a person would rather mail in a donation to Grace Place, donations can be sent to: Grace Place/Salvation Army, 505 W. 8th Street, New Richmond, WI 54017. To learn more about Grace Place, visit their website at www.SAgraceplace.org. Phone questions can be asked by calling 715-497-4438.
