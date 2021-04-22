Earth Day is observed worldwide, but it is especially dear to the hearts of residents in northwest Wisconsin.
An event inspired and organized by United States Senator Gaylord Nelson, the first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 as a nationwide day of environmental education and activism. Nelson was Clear Lake born and raised and today the town’s elementary school bares his name.
In 1995, President Bill Clinton presented Nelson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. At the time, Nelson was 78-years-old and still continuing to press for environmental awareness as counselor to The Wilderness Society. That year was also the 25th anniversary of Earth Day.
In his first Earth Day address in 1970, U.S. Sen. Nelson called for a number of changes in public policy. Among them:
- Require every municipality and industry to install state-of-the-art equipment to protect air and water.
- Outlaw the internal combustion engine unless it can be made essentially pollution free.
- Prohibit drilling for oil in the seabed until the technology exists to extract it without the risk of environmental disaster.
- Prohibit strip mining unless nearby water is protected and mine operators agree to restore the site with topsoil and seeding.
- Prevent use of herbicides or pesticides unless they are proven to be harmless to the environment.
- Find less polluting ways to produce electricity.
- Adopt a policy, which downgrades highways and automobiles and upgrades mass transit with pollution-free vehicles.
- Recycle.
Nelson gained national attention for his conservation efforts when he was Governor of Wisconsin. He convinced legislature to add a one-cent per pack tax on cigarettes and use the money to purchase one million acres of wildlife and recreation areas. It was the first such program of its kind in the country.
Nelson was also responsible for creating the Apostle Island National Lakeshore, St. Croix Wild and Scenic Riverway, Upper Great Lakes Region Commission, National Environmental Act, the 1964 Wilderness Act and a nationwide system of hiking trails.
Nelson was instrumental in the legislation to mandate fuel efficiency standards in automobiles, control strip mining and the banning of use of DDT, Agent Orange and phosphates in detergents.
