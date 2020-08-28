We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are pleased to announce that Friends of the St. Croix Wetland Management District recently completed the installation and construction of a blind on public land east of New Richmond, Wisconsin. Situated in the prairie at the edge of a wetland, the blind can be used for hunting, wildlife observation, wildlife photography or just as a place to simply enjoy the outdoors! The Erickson Waterfowl Production Area blind, and associated trail and parking area, was constructed to accommodate people of all abilities, including recreationalists in wheelchairs and other assistive technologies. The blind is open to all members of the public year-round, free of charge. Priority will be given to hunters with mobility limitations who make hunting reservations during the waterfowl season, from September through January. The parking lot for the blind is located 0.6 miles north of the intersection of 145th St. and State Hwy 64, on the eastern edge of the city of New Richmond in St. Croix County.
Many St. Croix Wetland Management District partners came together to make this project happen through a combination of grant funds, cash donations and in-kind labor from many volunteers. Partners include Friends of the St. Croix Wetland Management District, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Star Prairie Fish and Game, Lake Kountry Landscaping, LLC and Bradley Blinds.
Friends of the St. Croix Wetland Management District is comprised of local citizens who support the work of the conservation mission of the St. Croix Wetland Management District. Erickson Waterfowl Production Area is just one of 44 parcels of land totaling 8,600 acres in St. Croix, Polk and Dunn counties, all managed as part of the National Wildlife Refuge System. Purchased with proceeds from the sale of federal duck stamps and grants, waterfowl production areas are managed for wildlife that rely on prairie, wetland and oak savanna habitats. These special areas are also managed for people who enjoy the outdoors. These lands are open to the public, year-round at no charge.
“The blind project is a great way to promote our local natural resources and provide an opportunity for folks to get outdoors who have mobility challenges, that may not otherwise have been able to,” said local Star Prairie, Wisconsin resident and Friends board member, Warren Irle.
Added Larry Keller, Stillwater, MN “As a member of the Friends of the St. Croix WMD, I get to take an active role in helping to improve and enhance our public lands by working with local, regional, and national partners. This blind project is a prime example of how organizations can accomplish more by working together.”
To learn more about the blind or make reservations starting September 1, 2020, call the St. Croix Wetland Management District Office at 715-246-7784 or email stcroix@fws.gov.
Learn more about St. Croix Wetland Management District and download maps for your next adventure.
