Friday morning, shortly before 6 a.m. many residents in the Amery area experienced a power outage lasting approximately one hour. Xcel Energy said, “As soon as we become aware of an outage, we dispatch a crew to identify the exact outage location. This process can take several minutes or, in extreme cases, hours, based on the complexity of electric systems and the variety of causes for an outage.”
“Sometimes the cause of an outage is obvious. Sometimes it isn’t. As soon as we identify the problem and how long it will take to fix it, our dispatchers send updates to our customer service center.”
In this case, a down circuit breaker caused the outage for almost 3,000 customers, but the crew fixed it quickly.
To get information about outage causes, Xcel customers are encouraged to log onto www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com, sign up for notifications using Xcel’s My Account or call 1-800-895-4999.
