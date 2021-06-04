Recognizing the WIDNR sponsored Free Fun Weekend and National Trails Day, State Trail Passes for bike riders will not be required on the Stower 7 Lakes, and the Gandy Dancer State Recreation Trails, June 5 & 6.
Both trails normally require a Wisconsin state trail pass for bike riders 16 years of age and older. The passes, available locally, are good on all state trails.
The Stower 7 Lakes Trail, the newest Wisconsin state recreation trail, opened in 2010 and offers a very scenic 14mile ride from the trailhead in Amery to just outside of Dresser, passing next to Nye, Deronda and Wanderoos. Take a look at www.amerywisconsin.org
The Gandy Dancer State Trail has been operating for 26 years and offers a longer 47mile route from its trailhead shared with the Interlink Trail at the Polk County Information Center in St. Croix Falls to Danbury. Four villages and unincorporated Lewis are located on the trail in Polk County, and they are all less than 6 miles apart. Siren and Webster are on the trail leading north to Danbury in Burnett County.
The Gandy Dancer Trail follows the Soo Line railroad corridor that founded and served the small towns in Polk County. In Frederic, the 1901 Soo Line Depot was refurbished and serves as a rest stop for the trail as well as the museum of the Frederic Area Historical Society. The Frederic Depot is the last remaining depot on this rail line.
More than 30 people powered events may take place this summer, on or near the Gandy Dancer and Stower 7 Lakes State Trails. Check them out at: gandydancertrail.org and: Friends of Stower Seven Lakes State Trail - Home | Facebook
Trail maps and more information for the trails are available at the Polk County Information Center 800-222-POLK www.polkcountytourism.com The Burnett County Visitor Center www.visitsiren.com www.amerywisconsin.org and the Polk County Parks office 715-485-9294
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.