United Way St. Croix Valley, Second Harvest Heartland, and Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church Co-Host COVID Food Assistance Program in Polk County
(September 21, 2020) United Way St. Croix Valley, Second Harvest Heartland, and Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church are co-hosting a free food distribution through the COVID Food Assistance Program open to all households in need on Wednesday, September 30th, 11:00AM to 1:00PM, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 507 West Main Street, Balsam Lake. Each household will receive one box of produce, one box of mixed dairy, and one box of meat.
Distributions will be drive-through and contactless. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles while volunteers load boxes. For additional information, please call 211 (877-947-2211 if you have a non-715 area code) or email Jessica Neumann, 211 Community Impact Director, at jessica.neumann@unitedwaystcroix.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.