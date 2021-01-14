Fog and frost make a fantastic winter wonderland

A unique mix of fog and frost has led to a breathtaking landscape in the area. Picturesque scenes and reasonable temps and made hiking, snowshoeing and winter drives popular over the past week.
Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the Twin Cities National Weather service provided some details into the fog and frost that has stuck around recently. “We've had the same large scale weather pattern over the last several weeks. The Upper Midwest is in between the split jet streams with the southern stream across the Gulf Coast states and the northern stream across Canada. This means there is weak flow (winds) aloft and at the surface,” he said.
Hewett said the main change is the snow cover across the area. The snow pack has kept our temperatures cooler during the day and act as a moisture source for the near-surface atmosphere. “Normally the winds or surface heating from the sun would ‘mix out’ the moisture and we'd have mostly sunny skies, but the January sun is rather weak. Instead, temperatures begin to drop after sunset and fog develops. So we are left with low level stratus clouds and fog/mist that redevelops each night,” he said.
Hewitt explained the frost is actually rime ice. This occurs when the water droplets suspended in the fog are super cooled below freezing. Super cooled water will freeze on contact with objects (trees, fences, etc).
Are we looking at an extremely rainy month of April? Many of us have heard the old wives’ tale that a foggy day means rain or other precipitation will be coming in 90 days. But, is it true?
Hewitt said, “Fortunately there is no scientific connection between fog and future rain/snow events.”
