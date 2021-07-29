Flanum resigns as voting member of library board

“I have been grappling with this for the last three years while I have been on City Council,” said Sarah Flanum after turning in her letter to Mayor Paul Isakson. During the July 20 Special Meeting of the Amery City Council, she said it is a very difficult place to be; a voting member of both the library board and City Council.
“When things are great; it’s great. When things are not as good; it is not real good and I think it is a conflict of interest,” said Flanum.
She said she is more than happy to be a liaison for the library board. Flanum said, “I love the library board. I love being involved in it, it is just a conflict of interest for me personally to vote on one and then vote on the other.”
This leaves an opening on the library board. If anyone has interest in the position, they should stop in at City Hall. There is also still a vacancy for a City Council position.
Technology costs for the new City Center were approved during the meeting.
Council member Chad Leonard motioned for approvals for infrastructure and security of $147,471.00, audio and video for the large meeting room in the amount of $57,804.00 and the City Hall portion of video and audio in the amount of $11,927. All of these motions passed unanimously.
Leonard said the original ask for the police department was $40,326.00, but he motioned they receive $12,000.00. This passed unanimously.
The library’s original amount for audio and visual was $22,608.00 and Leonard motioned they receive $12,000, which also passed unanimously.
When it came to the library’s furniture and shelving, council member Tim Strohbush motioned to allow $20,000 for furniture and to table the shelving needs until more information is gained. The rest of the council agreed.
