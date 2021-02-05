The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced that $47,056,978 in federal funding has been made available to Wisconsin Department of Health Services for costs related to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan under the federal disaster declaration of April 4, 2020.
This funding is an advance payment to Wisconsin Department of Health Services for eligible reimbursable costs to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines, including the establishment and operation of temporary vaccination assistance teams and facilities throughout the state.
“FEMA is committed to expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This expedited grant funding will increase vaccine access across Wisconsin and is an important resource in the state’s fight to stop the spread of this virus.”
“We are grateful to FEMA Region 5 for their ongoing support,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “The partial fulfillment of this expedited request will go a long way towards helping our ongoing response to COVID-19 to include our vaccination efforts throughout the great state of Wisconsin.”
FEMA provides a 100 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project.
FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private non-profits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for debris removal, disaster cleanup and emergency actions taken to protect lives or property. To learn more, visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit.
