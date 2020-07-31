According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department the Office Dispatch Center received a call of a two vehicle, head on crash, on State Highway 48 to the East of County Road E at 60th Street, July 31 at 4:59a.m.
Upon arrival, Law Enforcement found that a 2000 Red Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on State Highway 48 left of center, in the wrong lane of travel. A 2011 Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound on Hwy 48 in the proper lane of travel. The vehicles then struck, drivers side front to drivers side front, causing severe damage to both vehicle.
After the impact, the Jeep continued to travel to the west, coming to rest in the roadway. The Ford Ranger continued to the east, entering the ditch and overturning one time.
Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene of the crash.
This is Polk County’s 9th and 10th fatalities from crashes this year.
Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were the Luck Fire/First Responders, the Northland Ambulance Service, the Cumberland Ambulance Service and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This crash remains under investigation with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The names of the individuals involved will be withheld at this time and released at a later date.
