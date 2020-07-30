Do you like to sprint across your neighborhood? Are their days you take a leisurely jaunt throughout town? From the comfort of your couch, did you one time think maybe you might like to take a jog sometime? If you said yes to any of those questions, there is a club for that.
Maybe the idea is not always to beat the other runner; instead the competition might actually be against the little voice inside of you that wants to quit. Sometimes it is nice to have people to cheer you on in that competition-meet the Amery Running Club.
Awhile back Andrew and Kelli Lester began taking yoga classes at Amery Ale works with Libby Higgins. About a year ago, Andrew and Higgins began running together and in October they began training for the same half-marathon. “She pushed me to a personal best half-marathon time and she had hers too,” said Andrew.
“In hours of running together for months on end, we thought we should start a running club,” said Higgins.
She said, “It is having the camaraderie of having other people to run and train with. It keeps you accountable and it keeps you moving.”
By January they had recruited Kelli and the first official Amery Running Club jaunt was held on New Years Day. The Lester’s son Alex and dog Sunnie joined in. “It was cold, about three below” said Andrew.
Around the time the Lesters and Higgins had formed a running group, Maria Long and Jess Eisenman met after both of them impulsively signed up for a race on the Stower Trail. “I said to Jess, there has got to be a running club in this town and if there is not, we should start it,” said Long.
Long moved to Amery about a year ago from Eau Claire. She was used to having people to run with in Eau Claire. “When we moved to Amery I didn’t know anyone, so I was doing a lot of running by myself,” she said.
Eisenman was talking about the running club idea at Great Blue Yoga and was told about the other runners and the rest they say is history.
Most of the group members had never been a part of a running club before. Long had run with the New Richmond Club previously, but felt the drive was a bit far.
As far as the sport, it all seems pretty simple. When asked how the group prepares for a run, Andrew answered with a giggle, “I put my shoes on.” He added that a cup of coffee and a banana are handy too.
The group usually meets for their runs in Soo Line Park. As far as the route they take, it depends on the weather. If it is warm out, Sunnie the running dog will need a water break and that needs to be factored in.
The set days for group runs are Mondays and Wednesdays, but individually each run other days as well.
“I would say our group runs are pretty relaxed. We talk while we run. It is all about just getting out there, putting the miles in and having fun because running can actually be fun,” said Long.
“There are a lot of days that my alarm goes off and I don’t know I am meeting a group I think, ‘Awe, maybe not today.’ So knowing there are a group of people that are going to be there gets me out of bed in the morning,” said Higgins.
As far as new people joining, the group is very welcoming to runners of all stages. Higgins said, “We were all beginner runners at one point. You just start somewhere. It doesn’t matter your pace or distance.”
The group knows there are people who may feel apprehensive about running with a club, but encourages anyone to join them. “We would run with anybody,” said Andrew. Kelli added, “I’m slow, they can run with me.”
There are no age limits or limits of any kind for that matter. “Anyone who wants to run in Amery-we want them with us,” said Long.
“I wasn’t a runner until after I turned 30, about 4 or so years ago. There is no community like the running community. You compete in a race setting at times, but outside of that it is just about cheering each other on. You do not try to out-do each other, you just support each other,” said Eisenman.
Eisenman said at 30, she felt overweight and simply started easing running into her life with a phone app that one of her friends had suggested.
Andrew’s story of starting to run was similar. He too felt over weight and slowly eased his way into running, building his way into the runner he is today. Before his start he did not exercise. “Nothing at all. Just too much beer and too much food,” he said. Now he still enjoys beer and food. “I am just 30 pounds lighter,” he said.
Running has now made some of his other hobbies a bit easier. “I train hard so I can hunt easy,” said Andrew. He said he has gotten a bit of flack from some of his hunting buddies. Andrew said, “The day I dragged my friends deer a half mile and he needed to take two breaks, he admitted to me, ‘I think with this thing that you do (running regularly) you might be on to something.’”
They all run for various reasons. Alex does it to help him prepare for the upcoming Cross Country season at Amery Middle School. Kelli said it has been nice to meet new people through running. “I think a lot of life lessons come from running. I tell myself all of the time that the struggle makes you stronger,” said Eisenman.
They admit there are days when they all struggle with running, with one exception-Sunnie Dog. Sunnie is the group’s mascot, a 2-year-old Brittany who trains to hunt. “She has never struggled one day,” said Higgins.
Many races runners compete in have currently been held virtually due to COVID-19. The group recently ran in a virtual Eau Claire race here in Amery. They were surprised when a van with organizers from Eau Claire came to cheer them on. “It was 6:30 in the morning, we saw them and it gave me goose bumps. I might have cried a bit, it was so cool,” said Eisenman.
During the next Eau Claire race, whether held in person or virtually, the Amery Running Club is on a mission to raise money. The 9-year-old daughter of a friend of Longs who lives near Appleton was recently diagnosed with Leukemia. To help them raise money for young Brooklyn’s family’s expenses, find out more on Facebook by searching #BrooklynJeansTeam.
Long said her running club friends here in Amery have been amazing with jumping on board to help the young girl and her family. “They have never met Brooklyn, but they heard her story and jumped to help.” She feels this club has been an asset to meeting people and forming ties in this community.
To find out more about the Amery Running Club visit: https://www.facebook.com/AmeryRunning
