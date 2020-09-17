The search is over (at least for this year). Year after year of Gavin Harris has spent his September 3 birthday looking for the Amery Fall Festival Medallion. This year, on his 14th birthday, Gavin struck gold (well probably not gold).
Gavin and his family are just one of many in Amery who have made a yearly tradition of reading the medallion clues in the Free Press each week and heading out on the hunt.
Bethany Eskro said she started searching for the medallion with her parents and siblings. “It’s probably been about 30 years,” she said.
Now Eskro has carried the tradition on with a new generation. She said, “My husband Mark and my five daughters, Stella (10), Violet (9), Hazel (7), Beatrice (5), and Norah (4) love the search just as much as I do. My youngest brother, Bruno (11) tags along with us too.”
She believes her family will absolutely keep up with the tradition. “When I see that first clue printed in the paper, I warn my husband and friends that my medallion hunting obsession will be making an appearance again. I’m lucky to have people who humor me and join in the fun,” said Eskro. “For us it signals the beginning of fall and the anticipation of Fall Festival. It’s also a great thing to do as a family on beautiful late summer evenings.”
She said they have come close many times. “This year we were off by three minutes. My daughter Violet studied the clues and insisted it was near the recycling center. We made a list of places we thought we should search. Much to Violet’s dismay, the recycling center was the last place on our list. We pulled up just moments after the medallion was found. Violet was such a great sport and we promised her that we’d do a better job of listening to her next year.”
The people who happened to be on the same page as Violet, were Gavin and his family.
Gavin’s mom Amber said, “I know we have enjoyed looking every year for the medallion for as long as I can remember, but we definitely became more passionate about it when we had kids to come hunting and partake in the adventure with us!”
Amber said this is truly a family affair. She said, “My mom, brothers, their wives, and their kids have all taken part in the hunt for the medallion. We may not all look at the same time, but our entire family has been involved over the years. The true love for the hunt stems from my Mom. She is our fearless ringleader, and my brothers and I are naturally competitive and enjoy the challenge. Once the first clue is released, our family debate begins. We all have our opinions, theories, and thoughts on what the clues mean and break down each word of the clue to figure out which word is the key to the hidden treasure. My mom and I normally kick of the search and lay out where we want to start. The fun event always falls around my son Gavin’s birthday, so we have incorporated the hunt in his celebration. We have looked, rain, shine, night, day, high, low…..you name it! We are dedicated Fall Festival Medallion Hunters and have enjoyed many laughs and stories with other families that we see out on the hunt too!”
Amber said her mom and brother have gone out looking as late as Midnight before. “Sometimes you get so wrapped up in where you think it is hidden you just HAVE to look. Well, she was working a late shift at Menards and her and my brother figured they might as well give it a shot. They were searching the flower gardens behind the hospital that night. They didn’t find it, but someone did find it there in the days after. Sometimes you can be in the right place, but not looking in the right spot,” Amber said.
Amber shared the craziest place her family feels it was ever hid it was under the Cattail bridge on the Apple River. “That year we had looked and looked all over the bridge. We KNEW IT HAD TO BE THERE! My mom watched the person that found it, and they had to go under the bridge and monkey bar over to find it! We kicked ourselves for not taking the paddleboat out for a ride to look that year,” she said.
Amber feels they come close every year. “I remember it was hidden in the sidewalk cracks a couple different times and days before it was found, we were down with our butter knives going along each crack in the sidewalk! We couldn’t believe that we had missed it. Although my favorite story is the one where Josh and Garrett (My brother and nephew) actually found the medallion. That year it was hidden in the cemetery, and we had come to that conclusion by the very first clue. My mom and I had attempted to search there for a couple weeks but felt weird to be digging around the cemetery, so we stuck to the entrance areas only. The night one of the clues was released, I had text my brother the clue and we were all supposed to meet up after Garrett’s football practice to look. So, my brother took the back way to my mom’s and swung by the cemetery first and those little stinkers ended up finding it,” said Amber. “It was exciting but anyone with an older sibling knows exactly how irked I was at my brother! But really it was so FUN to have someone in our family FINALLY find the medallion! It was even better because then we got the inside scoop as to what the medallion looked like, the size, etc. That was one of our biggest frustrations over the years…..not knowing what we were really looking for.
This year was FINALLY the year for Gavin when he found the medallion with assistance from his Grandma Sandy, cousin Garrett, brother Owen and sister Aubrey.
Amber said, “Thank you to the Amery Fall Festival and the many committee members that dedicate time and energy to make Fall Fest such an amazing event for our community. We are so thankful for the amazing opportunity to make lasting memories and share in special moments with our family and friends!”
