World-renowned chef Julia Child once said, “You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces-just good food from fresh ingredients.”
Organizers of the Amery Farmers Market are seeing to it, that visitors have even more time to take advantage of local grown, fresh fare, by phasing the Soo Line Park summer and early fall staple inside to the Amery Community Center.
Market manager Val Burke said the idea of hosting an indoor Farmers Market first came from Assistant Market Manager Brenda Boe two years ago. “I told her I thought it was great and that I would move heaven and earth to get it done as long as we could find a facility big enough to hold it,” said Burke. After some thought, Burke came up with the Amery Community Center and the Board gave the Farmers Market crew the thumbs up.
Saturday markets starting October 10 and running through October 31, will take place from 9a.m. to Noon. Vendors signed up for the Saturday market include: Esther Nelson, Pike Hole Family Farm, Aaron’s Popcorn, Janny’s Creations, Dale’s Grass fed Beef, Chicken and Pork, Sandy’s Handmade Doll Clothes and KA Farms.
Monday markets starting October 19 and running through November 16, will take place from 3p.m.-6p.m. Vendors signed up for the Monday market include: Esther Nelson, Pike Hole Family Farm, Rocky Hollow Farm, Janny’s Creations, Growing Wishes Greenhouse, KA Farms, Dale’s Grass Fed Beef, Chicken and Pork, Sandy’s Handmade Doll Clothes and My Kitchen Asian Cuisine.
Once the indoor market opens, the outdoor market will be finished for the season.
Due to COVID-19, in order to keep operations running more safely, the Amery Farmers Market is following guidance from the Amery Community Center, which includes requiring that face masks be worn by all and only allowing 20 shoppers in at a time.
