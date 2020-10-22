Sticky fingers and tired feet, mean businesses were visited for Trick-or-Treat.
The Amery Community Club in partnership with Amery area businesses welcome community members to join them for their annual Trick-or-Treat event Saturday, October 31 from 10:a.m. to Noon.
Participating businesses will be ready with treats available for kids in their Halloween costumes. All participating businesses will be outside of their stores this year.
It is asked that all little witches and warlocks practice social distancing by remaining a brooms length apart (six feet) from anyone who is not in their household. Please maintain a safe distance from other groups and wait to approach a table until the previous group has left. All attendees must wear a face covering. Per the CDC, a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask or a face covering. Costume masks can be used if it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose.
The participating businesses are going to do their part to make the spooktacular day safer as well. If you or someone in your household feels unwell, please stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.