In a struggling industry where Wisconsin is losing an average of two farms per day, Minglewood Dairy continues to keep their family farm, in business since 1894, going strong. Generations of hard work and positive attitudes have brought the farm to where it is today. Although some days might seem like “udder” chaos, the family has no intentions of “moo”ving along to anything else.
Located between Amery and Deer Park, ancestors from Norway bought the farm in 1894 starting out with more draft horses than cows. Over the years the farm grew, and dairy became the primary focus along with some cash crops.
Today the farm is owned and operated by Kevin and Roxann Solum, along with their children, Ryan and Kristin and Jacob Quist.
They milk 1,230 Holstein Cows, 3 times a day, 500 of them being milked with Robots. Their milk is shipped to Burnett Dairy Cooperative. Although June is considered “Dairy Month”, every month-actually every day is dairy day at Minglewood Farms where on average, they produce 110,000 pounds of milk or 12,790 gallons of milk every day.
“Our cows are numbered because we have too many to name. It also helps us keep easier track of them in our computer systems we use to manage our cow records. But, some of them do have names too,” said Kristin.
She explained setting the price of milk is very complex. Milk is priced per hundredweight based on what it’s end use is intended for in 1 of 4 classes of milk. Class 1 is fluid milk, Class II is milk that is made into products like sour cream, cottage cheese, ice cream and yogurt, Class III is made into cheese (most common in our area), and Class IV is used for butter and non-fat dry milk. Supply and demand combined with federal and state dairy policies to establish prices producers receive for their milk in raw form.
The USDA determines class pricing through formulas tied to values for four storable dairy commodities which are cheddar cheese, dry whey, non-fat dry milk and butter. Then, according to local demand for what the end product of your milk is, the processor may elect to pay you a premium for your butterfat and protein content of your milk. “In our case the better the butterfat and protein, the more cheese Burnett Dairy is able to make per pound of milk,” said Kristin.
The farm employees 21 non-family employees, as well as five family employees. Kristin said, “A typical day is very busy on our farm. Everyone has their specific jobs to attend to. Some milk cows, some oversee the health of the herd, some feed calves, others feed the cows and fix the things that need to be fixed for the day.”
Science and technology in all aspects of agriculture have been the biggest change in the past 40 years for those involved in agriculture. “Productivity from the cows to genetics to feed production to the technology used to feed our calves, milk our cows and grow our crops has all been able to change in the last 40 years thanks to advancements in science and technology,” said Kristin.
Like many others, the family at Minglewood feel some of the biggest issues facing farmers right now are policy and regulations that are ever changing. Kristin said, “We are always paying attention to what is going on within our country, so we know what we can expect for the future. We try to be as proactive as we can so when changes do take place, we have hopefully already been focusing on whatever the change may be.”
What inspires the family to keep farming is that they love what they do, and they love the lifestyle they have. Long hours, unpredictable circumstances and the need to just roll up their sleeves at times, jump in and get the job done, makes each day unique.
Kristin said, “At the end of the day, running a successful farming operation relies on several different things. Farming is a business after all and we want to ensure we do the best job we possibly can do at producing milk and raw crops. For us it starts with our attention to detail in all facets, with everyone having their specialty area to focus on to make the business the best it possibly can be while doing what we love!”
