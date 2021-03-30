Easter is the only time of year when it is safe to put all your eggs in one basket. The organizers of Amery’s very first drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt have actually put all of your eggs into one bag. You can drive children up to 10-years-old through the Bobber Park parking lot Saturday, April 3 to pick them up.
Organizers of Amery’s annual egg hunt were sad to pause it in 2020 and put their heads together to offer something sweet for 2021.
The Community Club sponsored event will take place from 9a.m. to 10a.m. The easiest way to enter the drive-thru will be to travel west on Central Street and take a right into the Bobber Park parking area. This is located directly across the street from Michael Park and the Danielson stage.
Keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny who plans to join in on the fun.
An Easter Coloring Contest is currently taking place and pictures to color and be found at https://amerywisconsin.org/…/1484/Easter-Coloring-Contest
Completed entries can be turned in at Chet's, Ellie's, Bowman Leather or Worn Again by Thursday, April 1. Don't forget to add your name and telephone number, as a random drawing for prizes from each age category will take place at the Easter Egg Hunt Drive-Thru.
Before or after you collect eggs, plan on having some more goodies and hop on over to the Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Amery Fire Department. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amery Fire Hall. Lineup will start in the alley behind Lamperts.
Routes subject to change. Watch for signs.
