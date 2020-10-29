The snowflakes just kept falling Tuesday, October 20; but not enough so, for snow totals for the actual zip code of 54001 to set a new record.
According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, with their 5.5” Tuesday,
Amery fell short of breaking the record of 8.2" in October 1925 and 6.0" in October 1938.
The main reason for the heavy snow this early was due to a strong jet stream over the northern tier of the US, and a surge of anomalously cold air out of Canada. A strong jet stream isn't too uncommon during October over the Upper Midwest; it is what forms the infamous October and November gales over the Great Lakes. These systems usually result in rainy and blustery conditions for central/southern Wisconsin and Minnesota, but this one was unique in that the strong jet stream interacted matched up perfectly with the surge of anomalously cold air, so the area saw entirely snow out of this system.
A cold and snowy start to October/November does not really show any pattern in predicting a cold/snowy winter. While some of the prior snowy Octobers led to cold and snowy winters, just as many lead to warmer winters with less snow.
(0) comments
