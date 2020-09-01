According to a press release sent from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, David Saleh, 57, Amery lost his life in an August 29 accident on Bone Lake.
The release states shortly before 7p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a possible drowning that occurred on Bone Lake, east of Luck, Wisconsin.
Upon arrival of Sheriff Department personnel, the victim was receiving care from the First Responders on scene. The Deputy learned Saleh was swimming with family members on Eagle Island. At that time, Saleh dove into approximately two feet of water and appears may have struck the lake bottom, as he did not regain consciousness.
Family members who witnessed the accident, were able to load him into another pontoon and were able to bring him to shore while providing care.
Upon the arrival of the ambulance, the victim was brought to the Amery Regional Medical Center for advanced medical care, however, the victim’s injuries, along with the submersion were too great and he died.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this indent by the Luck Fire Department and First Responders, the Northland Area Ambulance Service, the Amery Municipal Ambulance Service and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
