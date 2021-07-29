Downtown make over will not stop the 72nd Amery Fall Festival

At a glance, it seems almost impossible that a festival, let alone a parade could happen in downtown Amery. Do not fret, Amery’s annual festival will take place September 16-19, 2021 with a parade and activities galore!
The organizers of the Amery Fall Festival have been ensured that at least one layer of Keller Avenue will be poured, which is enough for participants to march on.
A little construction could never stop a festival that has been a staple of the community for decades.
On the evening of May 26, 1949, around 25 men gathered at the Amery Legion hall to discuss proposals for a fall community affair.
Allen Kinney was the president of the Amery Community Club. He assembled the group who decided to adopt a plan prepared by G.E. Niccum. The men decided on the name “Fall Festival” and seven directors were elected to manage the festival and funds.
The seven men; G.E. Niccum, Palmer Sondreal, R.M. Houger, J. Edson Davis, Ralph Pennington, Rueben Christensen, and William Burman, carefully planned the first annual Amery Fall Festival which held its first day of
events on Friday, September 23rd, 1949. Inaugural events included a Doll Buggy Parade and a Noon-time broadcast of a KSTP radio show at Soldier’s Field.
The following year in 1950, the very first Miss Amery was chosen when Kay Olson was crowned queen.
Many changes have happened of the years. Events have come and gone, but every year a good time is provided.
Here is a preliminary list (subject to change) of the exciting events planned for the 2021 Amery Fall Festival.
Thursday, September 16
6p.m. – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park)
Friday, September 17
Noon – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park)
6-9p.m. – DJ MUSIC by Kar Jackers Entertainment (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
5p.m. – BEER GARDEN (Michael Park)
5p.m. – FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE (along streets near Michael Park)
9p.m. – Midnight – MUSIC by County Line (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
Saturday, September 18
Morning – KIDZ RACE at Stower Seven Lakes Trail
Morning – RUN / WALK at Stower Seven Lakes Trail
9a.m. – 3p.m. – ARTS & CRAFTS VENDOR VILLAGE (Soo Line Park)
9a.m. – 5p.m. – QUILT SHOW: Apple River Quilt Guild Show (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church) Adults $5 and 16 & under free
10:30a.m. – PARADE ( “NEW” Keller Avenue / Highway 46) with kick-off music by guitarist Brian Vadnais.
Noon – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park)
Noon – Midnight – BEER GARDEN & DJ: Beer garden in Michael Park. DJ Music provided by Kar Jackers Entertainment.
12p.m. – 9p.m. – FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE (along streets near Michael Park)
12:15p.m. – 1p.m. – ENTERTAINMENT: Family Comedy Act by Mixed Nuts (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
1:15p.m. – 2p.m. – ROYALTY: Little Miss Competition (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
3p.m. – 6p.m. – MUSIC by Groovin’ 60’s (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
6:30p.m. – 7:30p.m. – ROYALTY: Queen Coronation (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
7:30p.m. – 9p.m. – DJ MUSIC: Kar Jackers Entertainment (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
9p.m. – 1a.m. – MUSIC: The Dweebs (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
Sunday, September 19
9a.m. – 3p.m. – TRACTOR SHOW: Amery FF Alumni 9th Annual Farm Toy Show & 7th Annual Tractor Show (Browtine Restaurant & Event Center) Questions? Contact clausen@Amerytel.net)
10a.m. – 2p.m. – QUILT SHOW: Apple River Quilt Guild Show (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church) Adults $5 and 16 & under free
To watch for updates or if you have any questions about this year’s festival, visit www.Ameryfallfestival.org
