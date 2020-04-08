Businesses and individuals interested in donating personal protective equipment and masks can do so from 10 a.m. to noon through April 10 at the Fitness Center downtown Amery, 220 N. Keller. Please drop off donations at the FRONT DOOR on Keller Avenue. Watch for signs. Donations being accepted are:
· Protective face wear — N95 respirators, PAPR hoods and procedure masks:
· Face Shields
· Tyvek coveralls
· Tyvek foot covers
· Eye protection (wraparounds or chemical splash)
· Other manufactured masks and gear
· Sewn masks
