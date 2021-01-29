Supervisor John Bonneprise made a plea to his fellow members of the Polk County Board during discussion of selling the county’s lime quarry, telling them, “Don’t sell our farmers short.”
The summer of 2018 saw a proposal for the Polk County lime quarry to close at the end of the year, while that did not happen, it was still in need of large capital investments and the threat of eventual closure constantly loomed until it’s fate was sealed at the January 19, 2021 meeting of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.
In 2018, the Polk County Board directed the county administrator and lime quarry manager to examine the quarry’s financial situation.
The quarry, which has been
producing and selling agricultural lime to area farmers for more than 60 years, was created to serve farmers, contractors, municipalities, county departments and the public by producing and selling lime and lime-related products. Enough lime remains in the quarry to last another 30 years, the county estimates.
Supervisor Brad Olson, who authored the proposal to close the quarry in 2018, had estimated that some $750,000 would be needed to replace aging equipment. Board members including Bonneprise and Joe Demulling have said the investment was worthwhile to continue supplying area farmers with ag lime.
At last Tuesday’s meeting Supervisor Steve Warndahl said he talked to the two biggest farmers in his district and they were in favor of the sale of the quarry. One said he had been driving to Spring Valley to get his anyways, because of the price and quality.
Olson said, “I talked to one of the local farmers, they really do not have a problem with it as long as long as lime is still available. I got a phone call from a fairly large farm in southern Polk County who said he had talked to the neighbors and they all felt fine as long as lime is available.” He said that once a quarry is privatized, lime would most likely be more affordable.
Bonneprise responded, “We can get lime from all over, but here is our quarry and every farmer I know of, would rather get the lime we have in our quarry.”
Olson suggested the proceeds from the quarry, should the board vote to sell it, be earmarked for county trail costs. It would have to go through committee before it is officially allocated.
Demulling did not agree with Olson’s suggestion for the fact they hadn’t voted on the Stower Trail plan yet (it was further down the agenda). He felt it was a conflict of interest and when he was told it was not, he said he needed a break and left.
“He’ll be back,” said Bonneprise.
Warndahl also questioned the funds being spoken for trails so soon.
Amy Middleton suggested the funds could also be used for the recycling center.
Bonneprise voiced his concern over taking money away from agriculture to give else where and also said they were “putting the cart before the horse” by discussing where the profits should go before they had even voted on whether or not to sell the quarry.
Nelson reminded allocating the funds would still need to go through two committees and ultimately be voted on by the full board.
When it came time to vote on the sale of the lime quarry, the Supervisors opposed were: Middleton, Luke, Bonneprise, Demulling, Duncanson and LaBlanc.
Voting to sell was: Route, Warndahl, Arcand, Pritchard, Ruck, Kelly, O’Connell and Olson.
With an 8-6 vote, the quarry will be sold.
