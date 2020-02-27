After lengthy discussion at the Feb. 17 regular meeting of the Amery Board of Education, a decision which some called “putting the cart before the horse” saves the district a significant amount of money when all is said and done.
Information Technology Director Clint Waalen came to the board with a recommendation for a technology purchase of Chromebooks licensing.
He said that in upcoming months, a recommendation for the district to move from laptops to Chromebooks for students would be made. “We would need roughly 1200 licenses for grades 3-12. Google’s current suggested price per license is $30.00, after March 9 it will be $38.00. If we wait to do the purchase in two months when I come back for Chromebook approval, it will cost us $9,600 more,” Waalen said.
Board member Char Glenna said, “So you are asking us to vote on the licensing before the leasing of Chromebooks?” She said she felt it put the board in a very awkward position.
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler replied, “I understand your concern about entering into a license agreement when we haven’t made a device purchase yet, but please remember when you are thinking about a device purchase the price point difference between a laptop and a Chromebook is going to save us about $40,000 a year for three consecutive years.” Waalen said it was actually closer to a savings of $200,000 a year.
The School District of Amery makes technology purchases on a cycle. According to Doerfler, typically, this cycle is a 3-year rotation as devices are leased for three years. There are multiple cycles that are ongoing. The high school and middle school are usually on one cycle. The staff are on a rotation of their own. The elementary and sometimes intermediate are on another rotation. This means the decisions that need to be made are all on different timelines.
“We are in the position to make a decision about technology devices at the high school and middle school right now. This decision needs to be made by April 1 so that the Board can approve the decision at the April Board meeting. The significance of this timeline is to ensure that we can get devices ordered and here by early summer as we need to inventory, set up and distribute these devices to kids when they arrive in the fall. The faculty device decision is on an entirely different timeline,” said Doerfler.
He explained these decisions are not made in isolation. Every building has a technology committee comprised of staff, IT and administration. Building committees make a recommendation to the district technology committee, which includes teacher representatives from each building, all building principals and IT. The district technology committee makes a recommendation jointly with the administrative team and IT to the Board of Education. The Board has the final say.
The technology committees at the middle school and high school have recommended that the District purchase Chromebooks for students in each of those buildings to be used beginning next school year. The District technology committee has agreed and is recommending the purchase of Chromebooks to the Board of Education. That recommendation will be made to the Board in March.
Because Chromebooks are a Google product, the district needs to have Google permission and must purchase licenses. A single license for one computer is $38.00 if the district purchases 1,200 licenses. If they purchase 1,200 licenses by March 9 they can get them at a cost of $30.00. This will save the district $9,600, which is why the Board decided Monday evening to make this purchase.
“It is true that we are making a student device decision the moment we purchase licenses. If we do not go with Chromebooks we would be out $9,600 as the licenses are specifically for Chromebook use. The reality is that all technology committees have already made that recommendation. Unfortunately, Google forced our hand with the implementation of the March 9 deadline,” said Doerfler.
He said each building has met on the direction intended to go with staff devices. All staff are up for a new device this year. “The device will either be a Chromebook or a laptop. This decision has not been made. Building level committees have made a recommendation on staff devices and the district technology committee will hear recommendation Tuesday, Feb. 25. At that meeting a recommendation to the Board will potentially be made. If not on Feb. 25, the recommendation will occur at the March district technology committee meeting. Either way the decision will be made by April 1 and the Board will act at the April Board meeting,” Doerfler said.
The Chrombooks decision is quite a savings for the district. Purchasing Chromebook licenses now results in $9,600 savings. The purchase of Chromebooks will save the District an additional $200,000 a year for the next three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.