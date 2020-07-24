Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch.