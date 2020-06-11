It was the annual renewal of both alcohol and thrift licenses during the June 3 Amery City Council meeting. While the council was approving beer and liquor sales, one local bar owner had another request. Dave Curtis, owner of Amery’s Tac II Bar and Grill asked for permission to add outdoor seating.
Curtis presented a diagram to the council showing the sidewalk in front of his building is twelve feet wide. He wants to construct a fence around six feet out from the establishment and 24 feet down from the entrance of the bar and grill to the South, which will hold a few tables for diners. “It would just be seasonal. I would take it down in the fall and put it back up in the spring,” he said.
It would be for food service, where alcohol would be permitted, but would not be a “bar area.” It would be open only during dining hours.
Councilperson Julie Riemenschneider asked if there would still be enough space for pedestrians to get past on the sidewalk. Curtis said there would be still six feet of walking space for pedestrians.
Councilperson Rick Van Blaricom said he recalled some consideration had been done about a request made by Club 53 some years ago about a “building extension” they wanted outside the front of their building and thought it had been for a smoking area. The request was ultimately denied. Curtis said he would not allow smoking in the new outside dining area of the TAC II. Van Blaricom said if they approve the request made by Curtis, the council needed to be prepared for other main street owners to come in asking for the same. “If they bring a proposal to us like Mr. Curtis has, we would considered it,” said councilperson Tim Strohbusch and then he motioned to approve. Riemenscheider gave a second and it passed unanimously.
Following beverage licenses, some discussion took place concerning second hand article licenses that are required in the city. Ruby Maes and Worn Again were approved. Interim City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund, said those were the only two currently in business. Van Blaricom asked, “What license does the junk shop have?” Referring to ACME Junk Company. “He doesn’t have one and I think we need to look at that because under my assumption that should be considered send hand sales. We need to look at the criteria,” answered Bjorklund. She said the ordinance needed to be looked at in the near future to become a bit more detailed and the council agreed.
Other announcements made by Mayor Paul Isakson during the meeting included the request for anyone who is interested in fulfilling the vacant seat on city council to please contact City Hall with your name and phone number so he can contact you. Isakson said he submitted a pubic comment to the Polk County Board concerning the Stower Trail. He wondered why the county would spend $50,000 on a trail that is not even owned by them, but instead owned by the State of Wisconsin. He said, “Let’s spend that $50,000 on Polk County; parks, recreation, boat landings and things.”
Isakson shared the city has received a $30,000 grant from the Amery Health and Wellness Foundation to start constriction of the Two miler and 5K pedestrian plan.
