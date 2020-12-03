It has been said the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. Every person can make a difference, but you band a couple little communities together and they can hopefully make a change in someone’s life.
This has been the case recently as Amery and Clear Lake Fire Departments have jumped in to support the Clayton Fire Department and their Chief, Don Kittleson.
In a social media post, the Clayton Fire Department said, “Our Firefighter Family is in need of support and prayers right now more than ever. On November 11, our Fire Chief Donald Kittelson was transported to Regions hospital after being in a local hospital for four days with struggles breathing.”
In the days since, Kittleson has been on a ventilator fighting COVID, pneumonia and meningitis to get better.
“His treatments have been through extreme ups and downs. Sedated, ventilated, IV for fluids-antibiotics-etc., cooling tube due to extreme high fever, scans, labs, blood work-etc. and more. Chief Don’s family is strong but scared. The unknowns are eating us up mentally and emotionally. Our FIREFIGHTER FAMILY that know Don also know he is a fighter, please share these words, spread your prayers, and give your family members close to you an extra hug,” said the Clayton Fire Department post.
Clayton Fire Department decided to show their support with yard signs available for $20 with proceeds going to Kittleson and his family.
T.J. Buhr and the Clear Lake Fire Department not only bought signs, but also put a challenge out to others. They said they would match up to $500 of any donations that were dropped off at Bergmann’s Greenhouse that day for Kittleson and his family.
The Amery Fire Department has never been one to back down from a challenge. They quickly donated $500 dollars to the cause and being a man of his word, Buhr dropped off the match from Clear Lake.
This is a fine example of why people live in small communities. People pull together; they forget their difference of opinions and come together in times of need.
The Clayton Fire Department is asking for continued prayers for Kittleson and his family. Signs can be purchased and donations can be dropped off by messaging the Department on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/Clayton-Fire-Department
If you do not have Facebook, Clayton Fire Department can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 44, Clayton, WI 54004 or by calling 715-948-4155.
