Polk County has recently seen a rise in COVID cases according to Polk County Community Service’s Tonya Eichelt, during a COVID-19 update to the Polk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, April 20.
She said, “From March 1 to the beginning of April, we had 158 cases and from April 4 until today, we have had 237 cases, so it is just a message COVID is still here and there are variants around.”
Eichelt said the variants are in the region, but they do not know of any in Polk County. She encouraged people to keep practicing good distancing and mask wearing.
“In Polk County we have 36.2% of our population has received at least one dose of the vaccination. 25.6% have received the series. It could be the Johnson and Johnson one shot or a series with two shots. Johnson and Johnson is currently paused right now while they do research,” said Eichelt.
She said the Center for Disease Control would have a meeting with the Food and Drug Administration April 23 to discuss the continuation of a pause for Johnson and Johnson or if they would be releasing it for distribution.
The Polk County Health clinic has vaccinated 6,224 people, with another clinic scheduled for the following day. Eichelt said after that, they would be looking at shifting their practice to do more targeted vaccine marketing to areas that are underserved. She said, “We will be pausing our clinic vaccine drive-thru because it is a lot of resource to put that up and we want to be able to send our resources where the vaccine is needed most.”
