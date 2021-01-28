As the vaccine rollout continues across the state, those 65 and older became the next eligible group as of January 25.
Governor Tony Evers said, “Wisconsinites across our state are ready and anxious to get vaccinated and that’s great because that’s how we kick this pandemic to the curb.”
Evers said the vaccination of those 65 and older, “Is great news and will help save lives in one of the populations we know is particularly vulnerable to severe effects of the virus.”
“The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we get through this group of approximately 700,000 Wisconsinites, but our healthcare partners, pharmacies, and local and tribal public health folks are ready and up to the task. They are getting to work with the supplies we do have to get to as many people as possible, as quickly and safely as possible,” Evers said.
Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix
Counties have partnered with local healthcare providers to administer COVID-19 vaccines. These counties are working closely with local hospitals and health systems to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine can get vaccinated. Information around the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has been evolving depending on vaccine supplies and guidance from the state of Wisconsin. The goal of this partnership is to provide clear and consistent information throughout this three-county area about COVID-19 vaccines and where and how to get them.
“With the expansion of vaccines to our most vulnerable populations, we have increased our communication with partners to ensure the most efficient distribution of available vaccine in our counties. The Polk County Health Department has also partnered with Burnett County for vaccine distribution,” said Tonya Eichelt, Polk County Interim Health Officer.
In Polk County, the first drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled in Balsam Lake, January 28, 2021 8am-5pm. Appointments only. Visit their website or call (715) 485-9258 to register.
How to get vaccinated
1. Review the information about vaccine phases available on your county’s website to determine what priority group or phase you are in.
2. If you have a healthcare provider, visit their website and follow the instructions to get a vaccination.
3. If you do not have a healthcare provider, visit your county’s website and follow the instructions to get a vaccination.
4. You will be notified by your healthcare provider or county Public Health Department when a vaccine is available for you.
5. Review the next steps you should take after getting a vaccine from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
About COVID-19 Vaccines
Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix County Public Health would like people to know that the U.S. vaccine safety process assures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Clinical trials are conducted with thousands of participants for each approved vaccine and are continuously monitored for safety.
Vaccines will be available to everyone who wants one and will take place over the course of three phases. This will be a long process and we are asking for everyone’s patience. People at the highest risk of getting COVID-19 will receive a vaccine first.
Phase 1:
• Phase 1A: Healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities
• Phase 1B: Essential workers and individuals 65 years and older
• Phase 1C: Individuals with underlying health conditions
Phase 2: Remainder of Phase 1 and critical and general populations
Phase 3: Remainder of Phases 1 and 2 and critical and general populations
Where can I find more information?
You can find information about where, when, and how you can get vaccinated on your healthcare provider’s website or your county’s website. If you are unable to access these websites, you can call your healthcare provider or county and they will assist you.
Regional Healthcare Provider Websites:
• Allina Health River Falls Clinic
• Fairview (Vibrant Health)
• HealthPartners
• Hudson Physicians
• Mayo Health Clinic System
• Osceola Medical Center
• St. Croix Regional Med. Center
• Western Wisconsin Health
• Pierce County
• Polk County
• St. Croix County
