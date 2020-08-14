The Public Safety committee brought the new policy concerning City staff being infected with COVID-19 to the table at August’s council meeting. After some discussion, the policy passed, but not unanimously.
The policy covers areas such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing.
Council member Chad Leonard said regardless of the Governor’s orders, he thought the city should take a stance on their employees wearing masks.
Council President Rick Van Blaricom asked, “Are you suggesting something different than what the Governor has already mandated?”
“No. I am just asking that we take a stand that we agree with the Governor,” replied Leonard.
Discussion took place about whether the police officers should be required to wear masks. “My thought is if they are pulling people over, they should probably put a mask on,” Leonard said.
Next, there was talk over whether or not employee temperatures should be recorded daily. Council member Tim Strohbush said, “I think the temperature thing is wise to do, my only contention is the recording of it. I think we just need to tell our employees that if they are anything over 100, you need to report to your supervisor and make a determination from that.”
He said he was afraid that keeping a record of temps could open the city up to some sort of litigation.
Council member Eric Elkin said there should also be some sort of verbiage in the policy about whether or not an employee could work from home during time of quarantining.
Strohbush said it would need to be decided case by case.
It was ultimately decided temp checks would be required, but not recorded. Council member Sarah Flanum said the current policy read that employees should self-monitor, so she was unsure if required temp checking was necessary.
She was the only member who did not vote in favor of the temp check.
Other items approved during the meeting that were brought forward by Public Safety were the “No Wake Zone” establishment on the north part of the Apple River and the process of starting the condemnation of 811 Wisconsin Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.