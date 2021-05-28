Amery Hospital & Clinic is now vaccinating people who were not previously patients
Amery, Wis. – COVID-19 hospitalizations across HealthPartners have increased by more than 200 percent over the past month, driven largely by middle-aged adults who have not yet been vaccinated.
In April, the average age of hospitalized patients was 57, compared to 65 during the surge in November 2020. More than 90 percent of the care system’s medical and surgical beds are currently occupied. Fortunately, fewer hospitalized patients are requiring ventilators and intensive care, and fewer are dying.
Starting this week, Amery Hospital & Clinic, along with all other HealthPartners vaccination locations, has increased COVID-19 vaccine availability to anyone aged 16 and up, including people who haven’t previously been patients (Moderna vaccinations for 18-plus only available at Amery Hospital & Clinic).
“Of the patients with COVID-19 that we’re currently caring for, a majority either haven't been vaccinated or haven't been fully vaccinated,” said Patrick Sura, MD, chief medical officer and an emergency medicine physician at Amery Hospital & Clinic. “Although vaccination is a personal decision, not doing so can still put lives at risk, so I urge everyone in the community to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
Across Wisconsin, 43.5% of people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine; in Polk County, 39.5% of the community have received at least one vaccination.
Hospital president Debra Rudquist says she was thrilled when it was her turn to receive the vaccine. “I want to protect my 82-year-old mother and other at-risk people in our community,” Debra said. “My sisters and I had to limit our visits with her and always wear masks during our limited and short visits. I know that if I do my part, and join my friends and family members over the next few months in getting the vaccine, my mother will be able to be safely surrounded by her family in the not-too-distant future. I also know that it will take a large percentage of our community members to make this happen and I want to be part of this important step to help our elderly and at-risk loved ones re-enter the world and be surrounded by their friends and family.”
HealthPartners expects hospital occupancy to remain high with patients experiencing both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 issues in the weeks ahead, and is urging everyone to continue infection prevention measures and get vaccinated wherever they have the opportunity.
Anyone can schedule an appointment online at healthpartners.com/appointment or by calling Amery Hospital & Clinic directly at 715-268-8000.
By the numbers:
In April, the average age of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in HealthPartners care system was 57, compared to 65 during the last surge (November 2020).
89 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the HealthPartners care system, compared to just 26 four weeks ago.
91 percent of HealthPartners medical/surgical hospital beds are occupied.
86 percent of HealthPartners intensive care unit beds are occupied.
Death rate of hospitalized patients was about 2 percent in April, compared to 10 to 13 percent during the last surge.
About Amery Hospital & Clinic
Amery Hospital & Clinic is part of HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. Amery Hospital & Clinic is a non-profit critical access health care facility, with additional clinic locations in Clear Lake, Luck and Turtle Lake, Wis. offering primary, acute, emergency, outpatient and specialty health care services. For more information, visit amerymedicalcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.