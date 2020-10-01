In communications sent out to Amery families within the last week, the school district confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19, one from a staff member at Clubhouse, one a high school student and one from Lien Elementary.
The Clubhouse facility has been temporarily closed. In correspondence with families about the positive case at Amery High School, District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “The students and staff who interacted closely with this individual within the District are being identified. The individual who has tested positive has been excluded from school and will remain excluded from school until they no longer pose a health risk to others.”
“Close contacts, as determined by District staff and the Polk County Health Department, are being identified and excluded from school for 14 days from the last date they were exposed to the positive individual. Those who were in close contact will be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms,” said Doerfler.
The correspondence relayed, “The School District of Amery remains in a face-to-face learning model – in the green. Yet, as you know, we must be prepared for the possibility of an unpredictable future.”
If there is an increase of COVID-19 cases in the District and/or Polk County, the District may move into a hybrid instructional model (combination of face-to-face instruction and remote instruction). In this model all staff will continue to report to school, but only half of the students will be at school at any one time.
This week families will receive cohort assignments and a description of what the model looks like at each school building. Elementary and intermediate school students will receive their Cohort assignments in family folders. Middle and high school students will receive their assignments in the mail.
The staff at Amery Schools will continue to do its part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 to help keep students and staff members as safe as possible. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the school nurse at 715-268-9771 extension 265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.