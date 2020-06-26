A brief update was given pertaining to COVID-19 numbers in Polk County by Administrator Vince Netherland to the County Board June meeting.
He said as of June 16, there had been 2780 negative tests. “The number of tests are going up in the county and 34 have been confirmed,” he said.
There has been one death of a Polk County resident and said there was currently one patient hospitalized.
Netherland said, “Nationally the positive testing rate has been as high as 13 percent and currently it is between 5 and 8 percent of anybody tested. In Polk County, the average is between 1.8 and 3.2 percent. So, because we were limited on tests you had to have significant symptoms in most cases to be tested. Of those the rate was between 1.8-3.2 positive.”
He said a “hats off” should be given to people for maintaining social distancing and having good habits.
He said the previous day the County had started what they were calling a re-entry plan for normal activities in Polk County government buildings.
“We had many people who were working remotely as we had shut down some offices. Now all offices are open with at least one or two people in each. There are some things we are still doing to make sure our employees and visitors are safe,” said Netherland.
All appointments are requested to be made in advance. He said the front desk in the lobby would remain.
“We are still restricting the building to outside meetings and groups, simply because our janitorial staff is really working hard and we need to make sure people are not wandering through the building,” he said.
He said the building has added plexiglass and windows and is always encouraging social distancing.
Netherland said, “We will continue some remote working. What we found quite frankly is that some jobs are actually preforming better when they are not here, so we are using this as an opportunity to learn.”
He said in terms of funding, the County has a Payroll Protection Program loan awarded to Golden Age Manor in the amount of $973,000. “This is a loan that is 100 percent forgivable if we use it appropriately. It is used for payroll for up to 24 weeks,” he said. He credited Chad Roberts, the Division Director for General Government, and Dana Reese and Janet Mabry of Amery’s Golden Age Manor, for applying for it quickly.
Netherland said the county was still in the $90,000-$100,000 range in terms of how much has been spent on COVID related expenses. He expects they will be completely reimbursed. He said, “FEMA has just announced that we can now submit expenses to them and we expect we will be reimbursed before the end of the year.”
As of press time June 23, Polk County has had 40 residents test positve for COVID-19, an increase of six since this meeting took place.
