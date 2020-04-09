It was no April Fool’s prank; the April 1 meeting of the Amery City Council looked quite different from any previous meetings.
Because the public was not allowed to attend the meeting due to COVID-19, many people took the opportunity to send comments via email, letter and phone calls. Before the meeting began, a group gathered in front of City Hall with concerns over the Bremer Bank building purchase. Some stood holding signs on the sidewalk. Some put signs in their windshields and stayed in their vehicles. Others were spread around the parking lot of Soo Line Park. Amery Police Chief Tom Marson was present to ensure those gathered remained six feet apart. A second Amery police officer remained in his vehicle on Harriman Avenue.
Once the meeting was called to order, viewers tuned into Facebook Live and shared thoughts over their keyboards. The largest gripe from those watching at home was the sound quality. A recorded version of the meeting is currently available online with much better sound.
The council read statements that were sent in. Among the comments sent in from citizens was a statement from Wendy Dietrich, President of the Amery Library Board, “As a member of this community that also sits on the Library Board, I have watched the current City Council members discuss the library with incorrect, unknown or partially known facts. This is disheartening, as you are in the midst of deciding how to spend millions of taxpayers' dollars. Numerous times, I have requested a meeting between the Library Board members, and City Council members to discuss the proposed library move and to discuss inaccurate or confused information that council members have expressed, to no avail.”
In a statement Ashley Long said, “The Amery City Council and Mayor have fractured the community of Amery and violated the trust of those they were elected to represent. We are here at this point in time because of YOUR actions as an elected official of the Amery City Council. It is the appeal of the public who granted you the power to cast a vote on their behalf, we are watching and the way that you participate demonstrates your intentions and alliances. Purchasing the Bremer bank building is not fiscally responsible or wanted during this global pandemic of COVID-19. Host a public hearing and know that when you vote moving forward you are representing and exercising the powers granted to you by your neighbors, friends and the community of Amery. We are holding you accountable for your words and your actions. Please fix what you have broken.”
Former Amery Mayor and retired CEO of Amery Hospital and Clinic, Mike Karuschak sent in a statement that said, “Like many people in our community, I continue to be disappointed and frustrated with the process the City has used to make a decision regarding the relocation of the Public Library and other city services.
“It appears that city officials made up their mind months ago to buy the Bremer Building and are now doing everything possible to justify this decision.
“I reviewed the recent financial analysis completed that compared the following three options:
“Option 1: Leave the Library and Police department at the West Campus and move city hall services into the West Campus space
“Option 2: Purchase the Bremer Building and consolidate all city services in that building
“Option 3: Purchase the Bremer Building and move city hall services into that building and leave the Library and Police department at the West Campus.”
Karuschak’s statement examines the options in detail and was referred to several times during the council meeting.
All public comments that were sent into the council can be found on the city’s website.
When Mayor Paul Isakson said they had reached the area of the agenda pertaining to the acquisition of the Bremer Bank building, there was almost 30 seconds of silence before Isakson asked if any council members had remarks. After another pause, council member Julie Riemenschnieder broke the silence and said, “I will say, with all the turmoil this is causing, I am very uncomfortable with moving forward with anything. I might be the Black Sheep, but that is how I feel.”
Council member Sarah Flanum said, “It seems as though all we have been hearing publically are the comments that are against what is on the table at this time. I personally received many positive remarks as well. Unfortunately those are the people who are not speaking up at this time. I’m sure some of you have heard the positives as well and not just the negative.”
Riemenschnieder responded, “All I hear is negative.” Flanum reaffirmed she has heard positive remarks.
Council President Tim Strohbusch brought up Ashley Long wanted to bring a purchase proposal to the meeting regarding the library staying in its current location. He then discussed some of the options brought forward in a letter submitted to the council by Karuschak and said he still wondered where some of the funding would come from.
Strohbusch said the price of the City staying put at the current space has never been talked about other than in discussion about the cost to do upgrades needed. “I am not comfortable myself just paying $1.6 to $2 million for a facility that is going to be $600,000 in value and the $1.6 to $2 million is no guarantee to increase the value to the city,” Strohbusch said.
He also said he was fearful of what future repairs might cost at the current location.
“If the library can find a way to stay at the current location, I am totally OK with looking into building a new City Hall to house our operations, but I do not think it is financially wise to make an investment into the Condo Association when the payback and return is very very low,” said Strohbusch.
Isakson discussed what projects could be funded by TIFF monies and what cannot.
Council member Rick Van Blaricom asked Flanum if there was talk at the last Library Board meeting of how the foundation plans to fund the project if they stay in the current space. Flanum said there was no talk of that matter.
Council member Kris Vicker spoke via phone and said she never liked the Condo Association agreement, which was a done deal before she joined the council. She seemed frustrated the hospital that needs these upgrades, not the city portions of the building, but yet they are still expected to pay. She said some of the Bremer numbers were a little higher though than what she was hoping. Vicker is not running for re-election and said, “I am done in six days so anyone who is making comments still has time to run for my position as an Alderperson and see what it is like on the other side of the way.”
Isakson responded the Police Department HVAC is part of the hospital HVAC system and will need to be switched out. “The actually library part; no. Those have roof top units that can be replaced individually,” Isakson said.
“We keep being told to slow down but we have this $2 million dollar monster bearing down on us. Time is fleeting and we are trying to keep the city in a fair spot and we are trying to help out the library as much as possible,” said Strohbusch. He then said he would be willing to push any decision making about the project back by 30 days to have more discussion.
“The one thing I hear from the library folks is that we never asked them to be a part of the discussion. Discussion means you have a two-way street talking about things. I would encourage the library board to not come to us and say they are absolutely not moving because that is not discussion, that is the prelude to a gunfight. If we are going to have ideas on how to resolve this to the point where probably nobody is completely satisfied, but everyone is somewhat satisfied, we need to do that,” said Van Blaricom.
Isakson said he felt Bremer would allow a 30-day extension on signing contracts, but he was unsure if the hospital would. He said the hospital deadline had actually been the previous week.
Van Blaricom said, “My guess is that with the COVID-19 thing, they may consider a request to go another 30 days. They have plenty on their plate to handle.”
Strohbusch made a motion to table plans for 30 days to look into various options.
Council member Chad Leonard said, “I would like to see some collaborations between the parties that be. Playing it out on Facebook and playing it out in the papers and everywhere else is not getting us anywhere. I would like to see a meeting where we can have good dialogue, where we are both coming to the table to find a solution that is going to bring us forward into the future. I would fully support pushing it off for another 30 days so those meetings can happen so we can make the right decisions for the citizens of Amery.”
Strohbusch replied, “So are you asking for a joint meeting between the City Council and the Library Board?”
“I would love it,” responded Leonard.
Strohbusch added to his motion that he would like discussions between the city and library board to start within the next 10 days.
Leonard seconded Strohbusch’s motion, and it passed unanimously.
A special city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, via Zoom Meeting Format. The meeting agenda is to open dialogue and possibly make decisions between the City of Amery Council and the Amery Public Library Board regarding future of library location and city offices.
The meeting will also be broadcast on Amery Cable channel 6.
The details for the Zoom Meeting for the public to call in are as follows: Dial by your location +1 301 715 8592 US or+1 253 215 8782 US
Meeting ID: 748 798 427
Password: 572766
