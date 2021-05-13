Many representatives and administration in small cities and villages have reimagined problem solving for local issues by turning to the people at the very heart of their vision: the community.
For many years town hall gatherings, forums and surveys have long remained a staple for citizen participation initiatives. Also for many years, follow-through has remained a critical issue.
As the scope and complexity of issues grow, as well as populations and their needs, initial engagement can only do so much. It is a frustration felt by decision-makers and residents alike.
Even with relatively small populations, small cities continue to grapple with the basic challenges of reaching out and getting their communities involved. This was a topic at a recent Amery City Council meeting during discussion about wiring a speaker system into the downtown area during construction.
The original idea of the wiring for a speaker system was brought up a short time ago. It was presented as something that could be used for Amery Fall Festival, emergencies, holiday music, business 'Blue Light Specials’ and other events.
Those asking for the addition of wiring for speakers said similar-sized towns such as Cable, Luck and Cumberland, have seen the value and moved forward while their sidewalks/curbs were being replaced.
When discussion took place about the wiring during a special city council meeting a few weeks ago, questions arose about whether it was too late into the downtown renovation project to be added. It was also asked who would pay for the costs involved with bringing the downtown sound to fruition.
At the May 5 meeting of the Amery City Council, Mayor Paul Isakson said, “As we are going to explore wireless coming up in the future, unless there is any further discussion I suggest we table this until we get City Hall done and the street project done. Unless we want to talk about funding sources, such as Shop Amery offering to raise money for the project.”
Council member Chad Leonard said they were already past the point of putting wiring in, in terms of electricians working downtown with street light wiring. “I think though, that it opens up opportunities for the future in how we are ensuring we are getting full community involvement and ideas as we move forward,” Leonard said.
He said one of the complaints he has heard was wonderment of why someone did not ask about installing speaker wiring downtown before it was too late in the project. “I don’t know that we did an awesome job at requesting information to come forward. I think as we move forward into the new City Center, where things like this are going to come up too, we should have a clear line of communication between the community and the council in terms of public input on public projects. What that looks like, I don’t know, but I think we need to go in with our eyes wider open. The community wants to be more involved. How do we get that to happen,” he said.
Council member Sarah Flanum agreed with Leonard’s sentiments. She said when the city was first talking about this project; ideas about benches and trash receptacles were discussed with some members of the community, but never followed up on. She said she disliked the idea of putting the old items back onto the new sidewalks, but that what they are currently left with. She said ideas were presented and then they never went anywhere.
“That, along with this particular topic about the wiring and a lot of different things, we probably haven’t handled as well as a council or a city. What are we missing out on that could of or should have been done,” asked Flanum.
Mayor Isakson said emails were sent out to all the interested people who own property on Main St., but maybe that was a mistake, as they didn’t also get the community’s opinion on things.
Leonard said, “If anything good has come out of this, it is that we are opening our eyes that there are more people interested in what happens to our little community than just us and the downtown business owners.”
