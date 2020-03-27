As the coronavirus spreads through the U.S. during the spring election season, government officials are scrambling to figure out how to allow voters to cast their ballots safely. Five states have so far postponed their primaries, but the Wisconsin primary, scheduled for April 7, includes numerous state, local and municipal elections that would be more difficult to reschedule than just a presidential primary, because some involve a transfer of executive power. There is also an election for a State Supreme Court justice.
Because of this, voters are encouraged to vote absentee for the April 7 election.
Managing in person voting during an unprecedented pandemic has forced authorities to overcome new virus-related hurdles: providing sufficient cleaning supplies to polling places, moving polling places out of nursing homes and ensuring there are enough poll workers.
A federal judge late Friday granted an emergency request to extend the deadline for people to register to vote electronically to March 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin law had imposed a deadline of March 18.
It had been asked to extend both electronic and by-mail voter registration until April 3, but the judge granted only the extension for electronic registration, and shortened it to March 30.
According to Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator and City Clerk-Treasurer for the City of Amery, because of the COVID-19, voters in City of Amery are strongly urged to act now to vote absentee for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary.
“Polls will be open in City of Amery for those who need them on Election Day, but most voters should vote absentee for this election,” said Bjorklund. “For that to happen, you should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible.”
If your name or address has changed since the last election, you need to register online with your current information. You can check your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”
If you know you are registered but cannot find yourself on the website, you should contact your clerk or Wisconsin Elections Commission. There is possibly a typo in the spelling of your name or your date of birth. Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call their municipal clerk’s office at (715) 268-3411 or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or 608-261-8005.
Voters who miss the online deadline may also register in their municipal clerk’s office until the Friday before the election, April 3 or at the polls on Election Day.
There are several ways registered voters can request absentee ballots. If they have internet access, the easiest way is to sign up at MyVote Wisconsin, https://myvote.wi.gov.
Just look for the “Vote Absentee” button near the top of the page. On a mobile phone, use the menu button in the upper right corner of the website. There is a three-step process that starts with putting in your name and date of birth, followed by requesting your ballot. If you don’t already have a photo ID on file with your clerk’s office, you can upload a copy. Mobile phone users can take a picture and upload it to MyVote. Absentee ballot requests submitted this way go directly to your clerk’s office, and you can track your ballot by returning to the website.
Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. You can find your clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin. A copy of your photo ID must accompany these requests. If you already have a photo ID on file from previous absentee requests under your current registration, you will not need to provide it again.
Voters who are indefinitely confined, meaning they may have difficulty getting to the polls for reason of age, illness, infirmity, or disability are not required to provide a photo ID. Voters in care facilities can have a representative of the facility confirm the resident's identity instead of providing a photo ID. More information on photo ID and exemptions can be found at bringit.wi.gov.
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is the Thursday before the election, April 2. Bjorklund urges voters not to wait, due to possible delays in mail delivery. If you get an absentee ballot mailed to you, you can still decide to vote at the polls on Election Day if you haven’t returned it.
Your absentee ballot must be received in your clerk’s office or at your polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission agrees with Bjorklund, they say voters should not wait, saying they too feel there could be a lag in mail delivery. At its March 12 meeting, the Commission affirmed that it is ready to meet for an emergency meeting if health officials issue additional guidance that impacts elections.
