Minutes after a rezoning issue, the next argument started during the Dec. 15 County Board meeting when Polk County Administrator Vince Netherland brought the appointment of Mark Kopp to the Polk County Housing Authority and it was met with comments from a Supervisor Joe Demulling.
Netherland said Kopp was the current chairman of the Authority. “He is also an active member on our Board of Adjustments and he has a willingness and the Authority Board have ask that he be considered. I have made the appointment, I just need County Board approval,” said Netherland.
There was a motion by Supervisor Jay Luke and a second by John Bonneprise when Demulling said, “You know, I am still having problems understanding this whole situation. It was brought to the whole board for approval. You said his credentials are good, but I have no idea who he is. It would be nice if he could be introduced so people could see, instead of all of a sudden here he is.”
Chair Chris Nelson said, “I can explain. As the Administrator said, it did get brought to Executive Committee. A committee heard it, but you are not on Executive, right?”
“And do I hear about it? No,” replied Demulling.
Demulling went on to say, “You go to Executive Committee and all the committees and nothing gets followed through. You report of stuff written down, but not every single point is written down.”
Supervisor Bonneprise said, “I have been 10 years on the Board with Mark, he is very well known around the county. He was a key person in the development of our Human Services. Anyone can read his resume.”
Netherland said he thought it was a fair question. “I can ask anyone to come when we do that (appoint). Mark is very well known,” he said.
Demulling started to say, “The point is,” when Nelson jumped in and said, “The point is that you didn’t know about it.”
“The point is you are making appointments are being made without the whole board knowing about it. Magnafici was one of them and I was so hot when I heard about that for the simple fact that it got rid of one of the best employees in the county. There are some things we are not supposed to know that we should know because we represent the people of the county,” said Demulling.
Nelson responded, “Every meeting is recorded now. You can watch anything you want.”
“It should be right in front of us, let people know is all I am asking. Forget it- it won’t do any good anyway,” said Demulling.
Nelson said, “Not on that issue.”
Demulling responded, “Not on any of them.”
Nelson then reminded they had a motion and a second. “We listened to you complain.” He then called for the vote and it passed unanimous.
