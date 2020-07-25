Womans Club Award

Gloria Lansin receiving two checks from Nell Anderson, President of the AWC.

 Submitted

Gloria Lansin from the Amery Woman’s Club (AWC) submitted the work of AWC in Community Improvement around the environment and recycling efforts in the Amery area, including Earth Day Celebrations in Clear Lake and Amery, 4H planting of over 400 trees, recycling bins distributed in the Amery area, and information distribution at the Amery Farmers Market. Nell Anderson, President of Amery Woman’s Club, is presenting Gloria’s Committee with $50 from the Wisconsin State GFWC, and $500 from the National GFWC, Greater Federation of Woman’s Club.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.