Gloria Lansin from the Amery Woman’s Club (AWC) submitted the work of AWC in Community Improvement around the environment and recycling efforts in the Amery area, including Earth Day Celebrations in Clear Lake and Amery, 4H planting of over 400 trees, recycling bins distributed in the Amery area, and information distribution at the Amery Farmers Market. Nell Anderson, President of Amery Woman’s Club, is presenting Gloria’s Committee with $50 from the Wisconsin State GFWC, and $500 from the National GFWC, Greater Federation of Woman’s Club.
