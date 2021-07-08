Issues related to deferred maintenance and aging buildings are an ongoing concern for districts nationwide, the School District of Amery is no exception.
Last Monday evening, professional performance contractor, Kraus Anderson, made a presentation to the School District of Amery Board of Education regarding deferred maintenance needs in the School District. Deferred maintenance can best be defined as that which needs to be fixed. The focus of the presentation was an identification of items which are the highest priority maintenance needs for each of the School District’s four buildings.
Schoolboards are facing the challenges of maintaining and upgrading aging buildings and their inner workings. They're grappling with questions such as, how much should they invest in these structures and what are the consequences of delaying investment?
In recent years, the School District of Amery has intentionally kept a much closer eye on the maintenance needs of its buildings due to the increased age of each school. The high school and elementary school are 45 and 54 years old, respectively. The other two buildings of the School District, the middle school and intermediate school, are not new, at 29 and 20 years old. With time comes the increased reality of maintenance needs, and that is what has occurred. There have been and still are maintenance problems in each of the school buildings.
According to District Administrator, Dr. Shawn Doerfler, the School District has sought to address many of its maintenance needs through their existing budget. Tiling and lighting, room upgrades, wall repairs, clocks, public address systems, as well as the elementary playground, high school gym floor, HVAC, and vehicle needs have been addressed through the School District budget. “Much of this work was made possible by an improved financial picture which occurred when the Amery community voted in favor of the April of 2017 recurring operational referendum,” Doerfler said.
K-12 facilities management teams never have the money they need to do everything, so there is a level of deferred maintenance for schools to carry.
The maintenance needs of the School District of Amery go far beyond its budget or any additional referendum money. The District is now in the beginning stages of planning to address its maintenance needs. Feedback from the Amery community will be part of this process. In late August on into September and October informational meetings regarding the deferred maintenance needs of the School District will be held. Feedback on what projects to address, when to address these projects, and how best to tackle these items will be gathered. In addition, those who live in the School District of Amery will be asked for their feedback through a community survey in October.
Doerfler said, “The School District of Amery is committed to making smart financial decisions which uphold and enhance the best of educational experiences for Amery kids. Successfully addressing the deferred maintenance needs of the School District is a necessity in achieving this goal.”
