There is a sense of tranquility felt while taking in a summer view sitting atop a Ferris wheel. In a time when people are craving those nuggets of peacefulness, they need look elsewhere, as one by one fairs that usually feature the symbols of summer are canceling; the latest being the Polk County Fair.
County events
The Polk County Fair Society Board described the annual gathering perfect when they said, “Each year the Polk County Fair has come together with the greater community to provide educational displays, showcase exhibitors, and provide vendors and sponsors an outlet for their businesses. More importantly, it has given our community a place to gather, greet friends, spend time with family, and get caught up on each other’s lives.”
In a statement sent out Friday, May 29, they announced, “It is with a heavy heart that the 2020 Polk County Fair, scheduled for July 30 – Aug. 2, is being canceled. With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, some hard decisions had to be made in order to keep the community and our fair families safe. As the need to socially distance is quite possibly the exact opposite of the purpose of the fair. The Polk County Fair Board has decided in good conscience that the fair cannot take place this year.
“Planning the fair takes a huge investment of time, energy and money. The fair board tries extremely hard to ensure the safety of every person who comes to our grounds every year. But this year the feasibility of keeping thousands of our friends and family safe, weighed heavily on us. The difficulties involved in social distancing, potential of only limited numbers allowed in the gate, and the liability involved, were just some of the challenges we faced.
“While the Polk County Fair is canceled for this year, the fair has determined that any youth exhibitor who is enrolled in a project will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Polk County Fair within the same project area. We will have further details later.
“We want to thank all of you for understanding that this was one of the most difficult decisions ever faced by the Polk County Fair Board. In the meantime, we are going to work hard at making the 2021 fair one to remember. We look forward to seeing all of you at the Polk County Fair, July 29-Aug. 1, 2021. #FairStrong”
City events
Many area committees that plan events cherished by so many are facing difficult decisions. In a recent City of Amery Public Safety Committee meeting, organizers of Amery’s Music on the River said they are unsure if they event can take place. There are many factors needing to be considered including contracts with musicians and the safety of vendors. Ed Flanum and Tom Bensen said it is an extremely hard decision to make. “I just don’t see how we can pull it off with social distancing, it would be irresponsible,” said Bensen.
Council member Chad Leonard wondered if it would be helpful to committees if the City Council made the decision on whether or not events will be allowed. Bensen then asked if the City Council is going to vote on whether or not functions can be held or leave it up to the committees to make decisions.
“Actually it will probably be left up to Public Health,” said council member Tim Strohbusch.
Fire Chief Dale Koehler said as of now the July 4 fireworks are hopefully still taking place, but in a new location with details to follow.
The Amery Fall Festival committee has been brainstorming unique ways the annual celebration can still be held.
More discussion will take place concerning events at the June 3 City Council meeting.
