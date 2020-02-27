One week after Toole Design gave their Master Plan Draft presentation concerning the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST) to Polk County’s Environmental Committee (ESC), it has been decided to move forward with allowing additional users to the trail.
Public comments were heard from those in favor of additional uses and from those who wish for the SSLST to remain as it is.
Amery Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Patty Bjorklund read comments to the committee from Amery Mayor Paul Isakson. “We have been marketing Amery as a source of two state trail heads, one is nonmotorized and the other is motorized. That brings in a more diverse group of people to Amery and Polk County to enjoy silent and motorized sports. As Polk County moves forward with its own bicycle and pedestrian plan, the need to connect the SSLST will become apparent and will be a major source of silent sport tourism in the future. It is also a starting point for Polk County to establish a comprehensive countryside bicycle and pedestrian plan. Please consider keeping SSLT as is for the future of tourism. The SSLST planning process is moving forward too fast and should be included in the overall bicycle and pedestrian plan for Polk County. The Stower is a community amenity for every resident, no matter their age or ability. Someone who enjoys the trail for five minutes sitting on a bench is no less important than someone who takes a Sunday drive on country roads,” said Bjorklund on behalf of Isakson.
Dan Draxler spoke on behalf of the Friends of the SSLST. “We remain an advocate for and believe the best use of the trail is to keep it nonmotorized as it is today. It is best for trail, best for the communities along the trail as well as the citizens,” said Draxler. He said they find it to be the safest of all of the options provided on the Master Draft. He held up stacks of papers with written comments provided at a July 2018 session pertaining to the trail. The largest stack he held up, he said were comments about wanting the trail to stay nonmotorized. He held up a smaller stack with comments he said were in favor of motorizing. He said at that time there were only two comments in favor of horses being allowed on the trail. “We think this is a fair representation of citizens of Polk County and what their beliefs are,” he said.
He said he spent most of his career in economic development work and has been interested in the discussion about the economic impact of the various user groups. “Snowmobile trails in the last 10 years have been open a average of five or six weeks a year. Two of those years, the trails have been open one to two weeks a year. I think we need to consider the cost/benefit analysis of investing dollars for a short season,” said Draxler. He pointed out Hayward as an example of a community that sees large economic impact from nonmotorized sports and Danbury as an area that despite having a motorized trail, does not have a lot of economic activity. He said, “The biggest challenge our employers have in Polk County is being able to attract and retain employees. My generation is retiring. We are being replaced by millennials. Economic data will tell you millennials do not value motorized motor sports to the extent my generation does. If we are going to attract and retain those kids in this county, we need to keep the SSLST nonmotorized.”
On the other side, comments from those in support of snowmobiles on the trail came from attendees. Dale Gunderson of the St. Croix Falls Snowmobile Club said they were in favor of sleds on the trail, as did Bob Knutson who lives along the SSLST in Amery. Knutson said not only was he in favor of snowmobiles on the trail, but horses as well.
Ben Elfelt, Polk County Parks and Trails Coordinator shared with the committee that emails had come through to Polk County staff in the past week since the unveiling of the Draft Master Plan.
He said 127 emails came in in favor of not allowing snowmobiles on any portion of the corridor.
One email was sent in favor of not allowing snowmobiles on any portion of the corridor, but widen shoulders between State Highway 46 and County Highway C.
2,877 emails were sent in support of allowing snowmobiles on the entire corridor with no changes to existing trail surface width.
Three emails came in support of Allow snowmobiles on a portion of the corridor on separate and shared trails.
83 were sent in support of not allowing equestrians on any portion of the corridor.
20 were sent in favor of allowing equestrians on the entire corridor with no changes to existing trail surface width.
Two emails were sent in favor of Allow equestrians on the corridor on separate trails.
Committee member Doug Route read from Page 34 of the Draft Master Plan and said, “Snowmobilers spend twice as much as bicyclists and four times more than cross-country skiers per trip (see Figure 2). However, it is also important to note the average length of season for snowmobiling in Polk County has been four weeks during the past 10 years. To take economic advantage of this short season, it is important to provide a clear, seamless network connection for snowmobilers to make trips through the western side of Amery.”
He said he sees that as connecting all three trails together so you can ride all the way across Polk County. “They talk about bicyclists and equestrians having a problem. I don’t see why those problems can’t be worked out. I don’t like the term that one is being displaced. If one biker is being displaced- right at this point in time 100 percent of snowmobiles and equestrians are being displaced. I think all trails should be common use for everyone,” Route said.
Committee members commented they agreed with Route’s words and after listening to public comments and the information on email correspondence from Efelt, they voted unanimously to move forward with allowing snowmobiles and horses on the trail.
Polk County staff advised the committee that a new Master Draft will have to be drawn up including information on speed limits and special event permits for the SSLST.
A public hearing will also be slated to take place on the matter before the committee sends the Draft to the entire Polk County Board of Supervisors to be approved. If approved by the board, it will be forwarded on to the DNR to ultimately accept.
