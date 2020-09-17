How to handle this year’s annual celebration of Amery Fall Festival was not an easy decision to make for the Fall Festival committee. The planning that followed was untraditional as well.
For those who feel comfortable attending, a celebration is on; this year as a one-day event on September 19.
The day kicks off with a mini-parade that starts at 11:00a.m. Grand Marshals this year are Bones and Margo McCarty. The parade will follow the same route it always has. Although marching bands and other parade entries that have been cherished in the past will be missed, the parade will still feature veterans, queens, princesses, candidates and more.
Following the parade, a beer garden and food truck village will open in Michael Park. Commemorative buttons will be sold near the beer garden. All Fall Festival sponsored activities will take place in Michael Park that afternoon.
“Mixed Nuts,” a family entertainment comedy act will take the Danielson Stage at 12:30. Following their routine, the “Little Miss Amery” Coronation will be held right at Danielson Stage.
Uncle Chunk will take the stage at 3p.m. and is sure to keep attendees dancing right up until 6p.m.
New this year, the Amery Queen Coronation will be held at 6:30p.m. at Michael Park, on the Danielson Stage. 13 candidates have put a lot of heart into running for this year’s crown.
Starting at 8p.m. local favorite, County Line will take the stage and keep festival lovers on their feet until Midnight.
The Fall Festival committee has put a lot of thought into making this years event possible for those who want to attend, while taking safety measures into consideration.
All events are being held outdoors. Maintaining a social distance with non-household attendees along with good hand washing is recommended. Masks are encouraged when unable to social distance. Sanitization stations will be available in Michael Park. No carry-ons will be allowed in Michael Park and it is asked that you bring your own lawn chair. The only other request from the committee is that you HAVE FUN!
