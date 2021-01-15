“If anyone has noticed, we kind of have a mess around town,” said Mayor Paul Isakson, opening up discussion about snow removal during the January 6, 2020 City Council meeting. It was determined those who do not clean up their snow will get billed.
Public Works employee Jeff Mahoney said there are a few businesses that are not open right now and their snow is on the sidewalk. “We have homeowners and rental units that are not taking care of their snow. We have been sending out letters. The first time, like we do for lawn mowing; you get 10 days after we send out the letter to clean up the snow. After that, 24 hours after the snow, the City will take care of it and bill the owner of the property.”
Mahoney said there is a city or ordinance that says snow must be cleaned up within 24 hours after a snowfall. He said he also realizes that when the county trucks come in and blow slush onto the sidewalks it is hard and may take some time for those who own property along Keller to get it off.
He said as far as parking spots, the city crew plows at night and business owners come in the next morning, shovel the sidewalk snow onto the street and then they have to come back in and try to remove it. “It isn’t life or death but before we get there, the snow does get packed down,” he said.
Mahoney said he is also talking to snow plow operators that are clearing up snow from parking lots and moving it into the streets.
Council President Rick Van Blaricom complemented the residents of Broadway Avenue as he has seen their sidewalks look cleaned-up.
Isakson also gave an update about the Stower Trail. He said, “The County of Polk and the Wisconsin DNR have come across an agreement to open up the Stower Trail to snowmobiles and displace the walkers, hikers, skiers and bikers in the winter time by building a new rustic trail beside it. It will start in Amery and go from Harriman to Baker Terrace. Also they were going to open up the trail to horses from October 1 to the Friday before deer hunting. So things are changing, we’ll see what happens here and how things move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.