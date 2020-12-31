With the pending retirement of Allen “Bones” McCarty, long-time City of Amery employee, the search is on for a new Director of Public Works.
During a December 15 meeting of the Amery City Council Finance Committee, discussion took place on how the advertising of the position should read.
Patty Bjorklund, City Administrator / Clerk-Treasurer for the City of Amery said she had looked at ads other municipalities similar to the size of Amery had put together when they were looking for a Public Works Director. She found Baldwin’s to be the most comparable to what they were looking for.
Council member Sarah Flanum agreed the job-posting portion looked good but thought the qualifications and requirements listed in the job description their council had decided on, should be included.
Councilperson Rick Van Blaricom agreed with Flanum. “We need to make sure we get a good person and I think we have a good person. I am not so much in favor of having a laundry list the person has to have. After all we are a community of 2,837 people not 28,700, so the job description has to be some different,” said Van Blaricom.
He said he understands everybody wants to hire the best hire, but was hesitant about putting a real high requirement on the prerequisites for that job.
Councilperson Tim Strohbush agreed. “I think the prerequisites, the education, the certifications and the job history are all very commensurate to a pay range of $65,000-$78,000 too,” said Strohbush.
Strobush said he liked the position announcement that included a brief overview of requirements and a little background on the city. He thought it would be appropriate for a job posting and that interested parties could contact the city for a full job description.
Strobusch suggested a four-week window for people to apply. It was decided January 22, 2021 was chosen as the deadline to apply.
During discussion of pay rate, Strobush asked if there was some sort of matrix to follow for deciding what level of qualifications went along with certain levels of pay.
It was discussed whether they should advertise just a starting minimum salary or a pay range depending on qualifications.
Van Blaricom asked, “What was Bones at?”
Van Blaricom was told Bones was at $76,000 per year.
“He had 20 plus years of experience as a supervisor. If we keep the salary range that high, we are approaching the max for this job with not a lot of room for expansion,” said Van Blaricom.
It was decided to post the position as having a salary based on qualifications with a minimum of a $55,000 salary.
There was debate on whether the job should be advertised online with sites such as Indeed as applicants may be very far away. Van Blaricom said he isn’t interested in interviewing anyone from California. “We are not hiring brain surgeons,” he said.
Strohbush replied, “No, we are hiring leaders.”
Van Blaricom responded, “Maybe.”
The city is also looking to hire a Public Works general laborer.
The city’s website has job descriptions and position details.
