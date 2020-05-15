The city council has voted unanimously to move forward with the purchase of the Bremer Bank building with plans to remodel and house City Hall, Amery Police Department and the Amery Public Library.
During the May 6 Facebook Live meeting, call in public statements were not allowed. Statements sent into City Hall were posted on the City’s social media page an hour before the start of the meeting, but not read aloud Only one person was allowed to give a public statement. Wendy Dietrich, President of the Amery Public Library Board shared the Library Board’s concerns one last time.
During talk about the space assessment, council members said space would need to be used differently and more effectively, with opportunities to use certain spaces for more than one thing. Council member Sarah Flanum said this has been a very difficult decision to make but believes it is the right one. “I look at this as an opportunity to modify our thinking as to how things are done. I look at this as a great opportunity. Is everyone going to get everything that they want-probably not,” she said.
Council member Tim Strohbusch added things such as a no-longer need for paper files, considering most things are saved digitally, would save space, thus offices have no need to be the size they were in the past. “Having everything under one roof, we can work more efficiently. I understand that not everyone shares my vision on this, but I will reiterate that brick and mortar is very expensive.”
Council member Julie Riemenschnieder said she thinks it is good that the council took the time to let everyone air their opinions on the matter. Mayor Paul Isakson said this is good for Bremer Bank and the Amery Hospital to expand their bases of operation in Amery, which both have expressed their plans to do.
Strohbusch said there have been a lot of sleepless nights trying to decide the right thing to do. He said, “A lot has been said about this whole acquisition and the conversation has not always been positive.” He voiced his disagreements about legal threats and comments he believed were skewed concerning the Amery library being one of the top 10 libraries, he said he called and checked into that statement and he was told libraries are not rated by the Indianhead Library Federation. “But do not get me wrong, we have a very nice library,” he said. Strohbusch said it finally comes down to how to spend 2.5M and thought it was best used to house all city entities together.
With that, the five council members all voted to move forward with the plan. There are currently only five members, since newly elected councilperson, Kay Erickson has resigned.
Other issues discussed at the meeting included maintenance at the Amery Dog Park. New Council President, Rick Van Blaricom said discussion in the past about the park allowed for the land to be used, but that it was not an official City Park for the city to completely maintain. He said if that were going to change, it would need to come before full council sometime in the future.
Also discussed were the new North Twin Lake boat landing parking area and whether or not vehicles without boat trailers should be allowed to park there. He used an example of someone parking in the space to drop off a canoe or kayak. The council decided to move a North parking sign to accommodate for those types of watersport items.
