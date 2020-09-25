During a short eight-minute virtual meeting of the Amery City Council, it was unanimously decided to sell the building that has housed council meetings since 1950.
Mayor Paul Isakson said, “We have an offer for purchase on the City Hall. There are some pros and some cons. The pros are: it goes on the tax roll January 1. The roof gets fixed, we lease back for a dollar until August 31, 2021 and it saves a negative value if there is no sale of this building. To upgrade this building into a new City Hall, according to a SEH study done in 2013 would be 1.6 million dollars, so no one is going to modernize this building. It was going to be $150,000 for a new roof.”
Isakson said the cons included that according to Parks Lakes Land and Realty, the appraised value came in at $115,000. He said that was not a real appraisal, it was just what Parks said it could be worth.
According to City Attorney Paul Mahler, the city does not currently have a policy regarding the sale of public buildings.
“As we move forward, we probably should get a City of Amery policy,” Isakson said.
Council member Tim Strohbusch asked, “Is there any estimate of what the taxes will be when it goes on the tax roll?”
Patty Bjorklund, Interim City Administrator and City Clerk-Treasurer for the City of Amery, said, “According to the assessors, if it does go on the tax roll, in variable comparisons, it would be values at $200,000.”
Isakson said that came out to $5,000 per year in taxes.
Council member Sarah Flanum asked if it would truly be used as office space and not knocked down to ensure it would go on the tax roll.
“That is what the owner told me and being a good solid businessman, I would hope he is telling the truth,” said Isakson.
Council President Rick Van Blaricom said, “If he is putting $150,000 into the roof, he is going to use it for something.”
In the motion, it was finally revealed who the mystery buyer was. Van Blaricom said, “I motion we sell the building to Dean Raveling for the fore mentioned price. He is going to put the money into and we are going to rent it back until we are ready to go into the bank building, correct?”
Isakson said, “Correct. There are two things that should be in the contract then. One is the date of the end of the lease and also require the repair of the roof within 60 days of closing.”
“Sounds reasonable to me,” said Van Blaricom.
Strohbush seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
